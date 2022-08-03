Việt Nam backs nuclear technology for peaceful purposes

VIETNAM, August 3 -

NEW YORK — Việt Nam supports the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc told a panel discussion themed “Non-proliferation, Nuclear Energy, and Climate Change” chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in New York on August 2 (US time).

The discussion was a side event of the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Ngọc reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, especially the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

He appreciated the potential and benefits of nuclear power but said that its development needed to ensure international standards on nuclear security and safety and compliance with regulations on nuclear inspections.

The official also affirmed that Việt Nam had seriously and fully fulfilled its national obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency and pledged to continue supporting the agency’s central role in using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

On the same day, Ngọc met and worked with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination Volker Turk and heads of delegations from the UK, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Romania, Slovenia and Australia to discuss bilateral issues, as well as international and regional situations, and priorities to be promoted at this Review Conference and cooperation at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations.

Ngọc affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy in promoting the balance of the three pillars of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, saying that countries should continue accelerating the elimination of nuclear weapons.

He emphasised the right of nations to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, as well as the critical role of international law and the UN Charter in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

"Việt Nam is always ready to cooperate and have an open dialogue with other countries at international forums, especially the UN, and hopes that they will support its candidacy for the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-25 term," he added. — VNS