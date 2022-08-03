State President inspects special amnesty work in Đồng Nai

VIETNAM, August 3 - ĐỒNG NAI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Wednesday inspected the implementation of the 2022 special amnesty work at Xuân Lộc Prison in the southern province of Đồng Nai.

The leader highlighted the political and social significance of the policy, saying that it manifests the humanitarian advocacy and special leniency of the Party and State towards prisoners who have shown good behaviour and high determination to rehabilitate themselves.

He noted that since 2007, seven amnesty decisions have been implemented, allowing more than 87,000 prisoners to be released early.

In recent times, amnesty work has been carried out cautiously, objectively and democratically, in accordance with regulations and ensuring political and legal requirements, helping cement the consistent guidelines and policies of the Party and State in promoting and protecting human rights in a fair and equal way for all citizens, including those serving their prison sentences.

President Phúc asked prisons and detention centres to ensure that the amnesty benefits the right people without causing wrongdoings, mistakes or violations of regulations, ensuring the humanitarian meaning of the policy.

He also stressed the need to organise courses for prisoners eligible for amnesty, on community reintegration and leniency policies of the Party and State.

Party committees, authorities, and relevant organisations in localities should enhance their support for released prisoners so that they can quickly reintegrate into society, he added.

The leader signed a decision on amnesty on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2022). — VNS