Polyimide Films Market is projected to reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%: Straits Research

The global polyimide film market was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The Asia-Pacific region currently holds market share due to the presence of prospective end-user industries.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyimide Films are synthetic films that are frequently employed in applications subject to hostile conditions due to their operational dependability and longevity. Polyimide films are produced by polymerizing PMDA and ODA found in powerful solvents. The processes of synthesis make polyimide films more trustworthy and durable. Therefore, Polyimide sheets can endure temperatures between 269 and 400 degrees Celsius. Polyimide films are applied in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, and labeling. The Polyimide films are utilized as multilayer insulation by stacking them one over the other.

In the electronics sector, they serve as an ideal substrate for high-temperature applications. The prospective properties of Polyimide films, such as greater tensile strength, heat and chemical stability, reduced weight, and several others, make them more appropriate for a wide range of applications. The increasing number of global companies and manufacturing facilities additionally gives the profit potential for the expansion of the polyimide film market.





Growing Energy Demand

The increasing energy demand has increased the demand for the electronics industry, technological advancements, and the emergence of smart devices such as 3D televisions, smart televisions, and tablets. Polyimide films are attached to the copper foils utilized in these electrical devices and are also used in the fabrication of printed circuit boards. Polyimide films are ideal for a variety of electronic equipment, such as portable computers, panel boards, digital cameras , and so on, due to their prospective properties, which include light weight, compactness, durability, and other physical attributes. These factors have contributed to the expansion of the polyimide film sector as a whole.

The potential properties of polyimide films, such as tensile strength and resistance to mechanical stress and temperature, make them appropriate for a variety of critical applications in a wide range of industrial sectors. Due to their reduced weight, polyimide sheets are increasingly used in the automotive industry. The end-user industries are also discovering alternatives to metals and glass without sacrificing cost or performance. These reasons are regarded as the primary market growth drivers for polyimide film.





High Cost of Pi Film Processing

The high cost of PI film processing is one of the primary limitations of the polyimide film market. Casting PI films at high temperatures requires certain film casting processes. This needs expensive equipment and a high maintenance cost, which hinders the capacity of businesses to invest in the market. In addition, chemical imidization avoids a counter depolymerization reaction during the production of polyimide films, allowing polyimides to attain better and more stable mechanical properties; yet, the end product is more expensive due to the requirement for additional reagents. In addition, raw material price volatility and polyimide film supply deficiency are anticipated to be significant restraints on the market's revenue growth. In addition, the low resistance of PI films to hydrolysis and alkalis is anticipated to restrict their use to some degree.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.0 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.9% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Ube Industries Ltd.(Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), 3M Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US) Key Market Opportunities Elimination of the Challenges Faced Due To Conventional Polymer Films Key Market Drivers Growing Energy Demand

Elimination of the Challenges Faced Due to Conventional Polymer Films

The introduction of transparent polyimide films in the industry for display and optoelectronics has eliminated the challenges posed by conventional polymer films, which are unsuitable for high-temperature applications. These factors have created favorable conditions for the expansion of the polyimide film market over the forecast period.

Inventions in smart gadgets during the past several years have created chances for the expansion of the polyimide film sector as a whole. In place of glass, for instance, flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode displays are utilized in electronics. They must utilize solar cells and endure a higher temperature. Such reasons have fueled the growth of the polyimide film market in recent years.





Regional Analysis of the Global Polyimide Film Market

The Asia-Pacific region currently holds market share due to the presence of prospective end-user industries. Growing demand in electronic sectors, such as displays, mobiles, and others, and rising demand in the region's automotive industries are viewed as two important market drivers for the polyimide film business. In addition, the top market players are producing new items, introducing inventions, and modifying their products to boost sales and quality. These factors are also driving the expansion of the polyimide films market in the Asia-Pacific region. Similarly, economic growth and trading activities have a significant impact on the expansion of the polyimide film sector.

China, for example, is the largest producer of electronics, and the major electronic items such as televisions, wires, connections, gaming systems, personal gadgets, and recording devices have projected the polyimide film market's expansion in recent years. Also, the Chinese car sector is expanding at a quicker rate and surpassed a 28 percent production rate in 2019. With improved technology and developments, the Chinese automotive sector is expanding and giving a lucrative potential for the polyimide film industry's overall expansion.





Key Highlights

The global polyimide film market size was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2021. The Market is projected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2022 to USD 3.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2021. The Market is projected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2022 to USD 3.0 billion by 2030, registering a during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The electrical and electronics segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share in the global market during the forecast period.

is expected to account for a larger revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. The Asia-pacific region is holding market share due to the potential end-user industries





Competitive Players in the Global Polyimide Film Market

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US)

PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Ube Industries Ltd.(Japan)

Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan)

3M Company (US)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)

Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan)

Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan)

FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US)





The Global Polyimide Film Market Segmentation

Application Outlook

Flexible printed circuit

Wire & cable

Pressure sensitive tape

Specialty fabricated product

Motor/Generator

End-use Outlook

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Labeling

Others





Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Europe

Germany

The UK

France

The Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments by Key Players

On 15 February 2022 , South Korea's PI Advanced Materials, which holds the world's largest share of polyimide films and is widely used to package IT components and electric car batteries, is up for sale, possibly in a transaction for more than USD 1 trillion. According to the investment banking sector, JP Morgan is spearheading the selling of a 54 percent controlling ownership plus management rights via a special vehicle under Glenwood Private Equity and has sent teaser letters to prospective investors.

, South Korea's PI Advanced Materials, which holds the world's largest share of polyimide films and is widely used to package IT components and electric car batteries, is up for sale, possibly in a transaction for more than USD 1 trillion. According to the investment banking sector, JP Morgan is spearheading the selling of a 54 percent controlling ownership plus management rights via a special vehicle under Glenwood Private Equity and has sent teaser letters to prospective investors. On 20 January 2022, the expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio manufacturing facility of DuPont Interconnect Solutions has been completed, according to the company's Electronics & Industrial sector. The USD 250 million investment will assist DuPont in meeting the rising global demand for Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flexible circuit materials in automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, specialty industrial, and defense applications.





News Media

Electronics Sector Shows a Lucrative Growth in Polyimide Films Market During Forecast Period

Evolving Graphic Film Applications — From Promotions to Signs and Floor Graphics





