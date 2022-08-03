Polyamide Market Size is projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0%: Straits Research

The global polyamide market size was valued at USD 32 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to a value of USD 40 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0%. China will have the largest sub-segmental growth in the region, with an estimated value of USD 6,203 million in 2021.

Rising Demand from Umpteen Industries to Augment Value

The automotive sector is fairly consolidated, with 49% of the industry being occupied by the dominant player such as Ford, GM, Volkswagen, and Toyota. Integration of Polyamide in the automotive sector towards bearing, bushings, wire harness connectors, oil containers, cylinder head covers, and fuse boxes will increase the value of the global polyamide market growth. Additionally, rising demand from the sector of electrical and electronics manufacturers , garments, and others will further increase the market’s footprint.

Polyamide is also integrated within the electronic and electric sector in manufacturing PCBs and miniature circuit breakers (MCBs). They are also heavily used in cables and wirings, connectors, contractors, and low voltage switch gears, among others. Polyamide also contains a robust set of attributes such as good process ability, thin walls, laser marking ability, lower flammability, higher resistance to stiffness and toughness, higher heat distortion temperature, excellent flow characteristics, and a shorter injection cycle time which make them highly accessible within a wide range of applications. Polyamide is also used within the garment industry and is heavily used for manufacturing sportswear and loungewear.





Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The global pandemic slowed down the growth of the global polyamide market due to disruption in the supply chains and constant nationwide lockdowns. Demand for PA 6 and PA 66 was lowered as production costs were raised due to fewer workforces being optimized due to the pandemic and increasing restrictions on the general population. Due to a fragmented transport sector, the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sector was affected owing to a huge demand-supply cycle.

As the tenure of the pandemic moved on, the competitive landscape of the market changed as companies began investing in developed regions. Investments towards the R&D departments to improve the product offerings. Government bodies worldwide further choose to support the market’s growth by incentivizing middle-class income groups.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 40 Billion by 2030 CAGR 3.0% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Application, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF SE | AdvanSix Inc. | Ube Industries Ltd | Domo Chemicals | Toray Industries Inc. | Ashley Polymers Inc. | Ascend Performance Materials | Toyobo Co Ltd | Lanxess AG | Huntsman Corporation | Goodfellow Group Key Market Opportunities better investment opportunities and reduced costs of products further led to companies investing heavily within their R&D departments. Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector

Regional Analysis for the Global Polyamide Market

Asia-Pacific had the largest polyamide market growth, with a market value of USD 13,637 million in 2021. It is expected to grow to USD 18,154 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.9%. Factors such as easy availability of raw materials and lowered labor costs coupled with decreasing carbon footprints of electric vehicles will contribute to the growth of the regional market. China will act as the largest contributor , with a market value of USD 6,203 million in 2021. It will grow to an approximate value of USD 9,033 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

Europe will account for a significant market share, with a value of USD 9,384 million in 2021. It is expected to grow to a market value of USD 11,453 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.5%. The presence of a well-established automobile sector with players such as Fiat, BMW, and Volkswagen will contribute to the regional growth. Germany had a market value of USD 3,424 million in 2021 and will grow to an estimated value of USD 4,726 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.9%

North America had a value of USD 6,266 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to a value of USD 8,043 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast. Factors such as lightweight, strong strength-to-weight ratio and electromechanical resistance will contribute to the increasing adoption rate. The global polyamide market in Central and South America accounted for a value of USD 1,528 million in 2021. It is expected to grow to a value of USD 2,043 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast.





Key Highlights

The global polyamide market size was valued at USD 32 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 32.96 billion in 2022 to USD 40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030

was valued at USD 32 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 32.96 billion in 2022 to USD 40 billion by 2030, with a during the forecast period 2022 to 2030 Based on product, the market is segmented into polyamide 6, polyamide 66, bio-based polyamide, and specialty polyamide. Polyamide 6 is expected to have an estimated market value of USD 20,026 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% .

the market is segmented into polyamide 6, polyamide 66, bio-based polyamide, and specialty polyamide. Polyamide 6 is expected to have an estimated market value of USD 20,026 million by 2030, growing at a . Based on application, the market can be divided into engineering plastics and fibers. Engineering plastics will account for the largest market share, with an estimated market value of USD 23,015 million in 2030 to account for a CAGR of 2.9%

the market can be divided into engineering plastics and fibers. Engineering plastics will account for the largest market share, with an estimated market value of USD 23,015 million in 2030 to account for a Geographically, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific will witness the largest market share with an estimated value of USD 18,154 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%





Competitive Players for the Global Polyamide Market

The dominant players in the global polyamide market are

BASF SE

AdvanSix Inc

Ube Industries Ltd

Domo Chemicals

Toray Industries, Inc

Ashley Polymers, Inc

Ascend Performance Materials

Toyobo Co. Ltd

Lanxess AG

Huntsman Corporation

Goodfellow Group

others





Global Polyamide Market: Segmentation

By Product

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 66

Bio-based Polyamide

Specialty Polyamide

By Application

Engineering Plastics Automotive Electronic and Electrical Consumer Goods and Appliances Packaging Others

Fibers Textile Carpet Others



By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Polyamide Market Definition

1.2 Polyamide Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Polyamide Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Polyamide 6

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Polyamide 66

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Bio-based Polyamide

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Specialty Polyamide

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Engineering Plastics

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Fibers

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 BASF SE

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 AdvanSix Inc.

8.5 Ube Industries Ltd

8.6 Domo Chemicals

8.7 Toray Industries Inc.

8.8 Ashley Polymers Inc.

8.9 Ascend Performance Materials

8.10 Toyobo Co Ltd

8.11 Lanxess AG

8.12 Huntsman Corporation

8.13 Goodfellow Group

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In June 2021, Ascend Performance Material announced expanding the production facility of HiDura polyamides in Greenwood Plant, South Carolina, to meet the demands arising from the need for new products.

Ascend Performance Material announced expanding the production facility of HiDura polyamides in Greenwood Plant, South Carolina, to meet the demands arising from the need for new products. In March 2021, Lanxess increased the prices of their engineered plastics, Durethan A (Polyamide 6) and Durethan B (Polyamide 66), in Europe and the Middle East and Africa to increase the prices of raw materials, logistics, and energy.

Lanxess increased the prices of their engineered plastics, Durethan A (Polyamide 6) and Durethan B (Polyamide 66), in Europe and the Middle East and Africa to increase the prices of raw materials, logistics, and energy. In March 2021, Ube Industries, Inc. announced supplying polyamide (PA6) resins for the hydrogen tank of fuel cells vehicle, MIRAI, for Toyota Motors Corporation.

Ube Industries, Inc. announced supplying polyamide (PA6) resins for the hydrogen tank of fuel cells vehicle, MIRAI, for Toyota Motors Corporation. In April 2020, Domo Chemicals completed their divestment of Domo Films Solutions S.p.A polyamide films solution business to JPF Italy S.p.A.

Domo Chemicals completed their divestment of Domo Films Solutions S.p.A to JPF Italy S.p.A. In October 2020, BASF SE announced Ultramid B3E2G6 SI BK23353 and the Ultramid B3E2G10 SI BK23353 glass fibers with polyamide 6 reinforced for integrating with the automotive interior.

BASF SE announced Ultramid B3E2G6 SI BK23353 and the Ultramid B3E2G10 SI BK23353 glass fibers with polyamide 6 reinforced for integrating with the automotive interior. In June 2020, Ascend Performance Materials announced completely integrating the assets of NCM (Changshu) Co. Ltd. and Tehe Engineering Plastic (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. This acquisition is regarding the firm’s entry into the Asian market.

Ascend Performance Materials announced completely integrating the assets of NCM (Changshu) Co. Ltd. and Tehe Engineering Plastic (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. This acquisition is regarding the firm’s entry into the Asian market. In March 2020, Domo Chemicals announced plans to invest USD 14.2 million in a new Polyamide plant in China which will have a capacity to produce 50,000 tons of sustainable and innovatively engineered Polyamide compounds annually.

Domo Chemicals announced plans to invest USD 14.2 million in a new Polyamide plant in China which will have a capacity to produce 50,000 tons of sustainable and innovatively engineered Polyamide compounds annually. In January 2020, Toray Industries Inc. announced they developed micro-level spherical polyamide particles (PA6/PA66) with high melting points for advanced 3D printing solutions to enable a higher restraint and heat.

Toray Industries Inc. announced they developed micro-level spherical polyamide particles (PA6/PA66) with high melting points for advanced 3D printing solutions to enable a higher restraint and heat. In January 2020, BASE SE announced completing the acquisition of Solvay Polyamide (PA66) business to support their consumers with the latest generation of engineered plastic solutions.

In March 2019, BASF SE inaugurated its new research and development center in Shanghai, China. It will have a new automotive application center for handling research and development activities specific to the automotive industry





