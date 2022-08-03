3D Printing Metal Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3%: Straits Research

The global 3D printing metal market was valued at USD 475 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3,615 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America dominated the global 3D printing metal market, accounting for more than 30% of worldwide revenue in 2021, owing to the region's widespread adoption of additive manufacturing.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dental industry, 3D printing technology , called Additive Manufacturing (AM), is used to create patient-friendly dental goods such as partial dentures, crowns, and bridges. Usually, traditional manufacturing techniques are not suited for low-volume manufacturing since the equipment fluctuates in size. AM technology is now addressed, which is expected to accelerate market expansion in the United States.

The metal 3D printing business is expected to rise significantly throughout the forecast period due to several factors, including increasing demand for speedy prototyping, which allows manufacturers to design and build better products and systems. Furthermore, the ease of production and extra benefits of 3D printing technology are significant factors driving the technology's rapid acceptance across various industrial sectors.





Improved Government Investments Spur the Market for 3D Printing Metals

The use of modern manufacturing methods is being drastically disrupted in several nations throughout the world by digital technology. Potential users of 3D technology include the US. The US Department of Defense budgeted money for this technology in 2018 as an essential capability. Industry leaders in computer software like Autodesk, Microsoft, and HP have introduced additive and 3D printing manufacturing technologies.

Similarly, China is working very hard to keep the manufacturing sector competitive in the international market. Chinese firms tend to invest in the research and development of this technology because they perceive it as both a risk and an opportunity for the Chinese industrial economy. India, on the other hand, is eagerly anticipating this technology as a chance to boost its position as a global manufacturing competitor. Active government programs like the "Make in India" Initiative help to support the Indian market.

Korea has developed a unique roadmap for 3D printing metal technology's research and development and offers national support to carry it out. To promote the adoption of this technology, the Korean government is speeding industry regulatory agreements and giving financial incentives. The UK government has also created a stand-alone 3D technology strategy, but Brexit-related uncertainties in the manufacturing sector are causing some concern. Since Germany has a well-established Industry 4.0 infrastructure, it is projected that Germany will develop new strategies for the technology.





A Shift from Rapid Prototyping Creates Lucrative Market Opportunities

The transition from quick prototyping to production utilizing 3D printing is expected to open up new opportunities for market participants. According to a recent survey of 3D hubs, more than half of enterprises use 3D printing to manufacture functional end-use products. In recent years, automotive, transportation, and biotechnology industries have seen an increase in the use of 3D printing.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3,615 Billion by 2030 CAGR 25.3% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form, By Technology, By Metal Type, By End-User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors 3D Systems Corporation | Stratasys Ltd | Renishaw plc | General Electric Company | Carpenter Technology Corporation | Materialise NV | Voxeljet AG | Sandvik AB | EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems | The ExOne Company | and Proto Labs Inc Key Market Opportunities A Shift from Rapid Prototyping Key Market Drivers Improved Investments by Governments Worldwide

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global 3D printing metal market, accounting for more than 30% of worldwide revenue in 2021, owing to the region's widespread adoption of additive manufacturing. North American countries such as the United States and Canada have used these technologies early in various manufacturing processes. The regional market provides significant potential for metal 3D printing in multiple applications.

The Asia-Pacific 3D printing metals market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid acceptance of metal 3D printing in Asia can be linked to innovations and upgrades in the region's manufacturing industry. In addition, Asia-Pacific is rising as a manufacturing powerhouse for the automobile and healthcare industries. A grip on consumer electronics manufacture, combined with increased urbanization, contributes to the region's growing need for three-dimensional printing.





Key Highlights

The global 3D printing metal market Size was valued at USD 475 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3,615 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By form , the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into Powder and Filament. The Powder segment dominates the 3D printing metal market.

, the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into Powder and Filament. The Powder segment dominates the 3D printing metal market. By technology, the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Metal Extrusion, and Others. The Powder Bed Fusion dominates the 3D printing metal market.

the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Metal Extrusion, and Others. The Powder Bed Fusion dominates the 3D printing metal market. By metal type, the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, and Others. The Titanium segment dominates the 3D printing metal market.

the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, and Others. The Titanium segment dominates the 3D printing metal market. By end-user, the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, and Others. Aerospace & Defense dominate the 3D printing metal market.

the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, and Others. Aerospace & Defense dominate the 3D printing metal market. By region, the global 3D printing metals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America commands the leading share of the market.





The key players in the 3D printing metal market are

3D Systems Corporation,

Stratasys Ltd.,

Renishaw plc,

General Electric Company,

Carpenter Technology Corporation,

Materialise NV,

Voxeljet AG,

Sandvik AB,

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems,

The ExOne Company, and Proto Labs, Inc.

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Filament

By Technology

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others

By Metal Type

Titanium

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others

By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: 3D Printing Metal Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Form Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Powder Market Size & Forecast Filament Market Size & Forecast Metal Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Titanium Market Size & Forecast Nickel Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Form By Metal Type Canada By Form By Metal Type Mexico By Form By Metal Type Latin America By Form By Metal Type Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Form By Metal Type France By Form By Metal Type U.K. By Form By Metal Type Italy By Form By Metal Type Spain By Form By Metal Type Rest of Europe By Form By Metal Type Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Form By Metal Type China By Form By Metal Type Australia By Form By Metal Type India By Form By Metal Type South Korea By Form By Metal Type Rest of Asia-Pacific By Form By Metal Type Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Form By Metal Type South Africa By Form By Metal Type Kuwait By Form By Metal Type Rest of Middle East & Africa By Form By Metal Type Company Profile 3D Systems Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Stratasys Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Renishaw plc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In May 2022, the company unveiled the latest edition of Materialise's market-leading data and build preparation software, Magics 26, at the RAPID+TCT Conference, a global pioneer in 3D printing solutions. Magics 26 combines its mesh capabilities with native CAD workflow support. Users get the best of both worlds by selecting the ideal process for each 3D printing project, increasing efficiency while retaining quality.

the company unveiled the latest edition of Materialise's market-leading data and build preparation software, Magics 26, at the RAPID+TCT Conference, a global pioneer in 3D printing solutions. Magics 26 combines its mesh capabilities with native CAD workflow support. Users get the best of both worlds by selecting the ideal process for each 3D printing project, increasing efficiency while retaining quality. In May 2022, Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing solutions, introduced CO-AM, an open software platform to efficiently manage the additive manufacturing (AM) production process. CO-AM will give manufacturers cloud-based access to a full range of software tools that allow them to plan, manage and optimize every stage of their AM operations. With CO-AM, Materialise addresses the untapped potential to use AM for serial manufacturing and mass personalization.





