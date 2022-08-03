Molluscicides Market Size Is Expected to Reach USD 1,188.4 Million by 2028 | At a CAGR of 7.9% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global molluscicides market size is expected to reach USD 1,188.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. The key factor driving market revenue growth is rising awareness about the importance of controlling snail and slug infestations in agricultural fields, which is being accompanied by increased adoption of integrated pest management.

As world population is rapidly increasing, there is an increase in global food demand. As a result, farmers have started prioritizing crop security as a primary approach for meeting global food demand. Feeding an increasing population has become a global concern due to a reduction of agricultural land. The application of pesticides on crops is a well-established method employed for crop protection, and thus there is a growing demand for molluscicides to boost world food production and prevent crop deterioration..

Major firms are now producing eco-friendly molluscicides with sustainable and non-harmful by-products. There is no effective biological control in place to combat invading mollusks. Non-target creatures are harmed by synthetic molluscicides, which also generate algal blooms and pesticide residue issues. The polyherbal molluscicide created by Platcom Ventures Sdn Bhd in Malaysia is a biocontrol technique with low toxicity towards non-target organisms, in contrast to synthetic molluscicides which harm non-target organisms.

Some major companies profiled in the market report are- Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, OMG Borchers GmbH, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Carboline Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Silicones Corporation, Mapei S.p.A., Sika AG, and Elkem Silicones.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Chemical Molluscicides

Biological Molluscicides

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pellets

Liquid & Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

