Kenyan General Elections

The August 9 election will be an opportunity for Kenya to showcase its democracy to the world.  I urge all Kenyans to support free and fair elections that are conducted peacefully both in word and in deed.  A peaceful and transparent democratic process that reflects the will of the Kenyan people will further strengthen Kenya’s role as a regional and global leader and help deliver a more prosperous and secure future for all Kenyans.

