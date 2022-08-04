Critically Acclaimed Rock Drummer Angela Lese Debuts All-Femme Supergroup at 2022 Tomato Art Festival

Fingernails Are Pretty x Tomato Art Fest '22

Powerful all-femme Foo Fighters tribute band Fingernails Are Pretty will have their debut live performance at the locally beloved Tomato Art Fest in Nashville

Angela Lese is an awesome human, drummer, and hustler. When she came to me with the idea of a femme Foo Fighters tribute night I said, ‘F— yeah!’ It’s gonna be incredible to watch this happen!” — Mike Grimes (Curator of 2022’s Tomato Art Fest entertainment)