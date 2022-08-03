Awareness Programs For Wound Care Management Are Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Wound Debridement Market As Per The Business Research Company's Wound Debridement Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers wound debridement market size, wound debridement market forecasts, major wound debridement companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the wound debridement market, growing awareness programs for wound care and management are expected to propel the growth of the wound debridement market going forward. Wounds can be caused by a variety of factors, including injury, accident, surgical wounds and burns, diabetes, vascular disease, and some chronic wounds, such as leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), and pressure ulcers. Many wound management and prevention programs have been organized to create awareness about the severity of the wound. For instance, in June 2021, Healogics, a US-based company providing wound care services, launched the Healogics Wound Care Awareness Campaign from June 7–11, 2021, for a week to create awareness regarding the chronic wound healing program. This program is designed to help both patients and healthcare providers with resources and help improve health, heal wounds, and prevent amputations. Many workshops have been arranged to create awareness about the wound’s severity and care. Therefore, the growing awareness programs for wound care and management are driving the growth of the wound debridement market.



The global wound debridement market share is expected to grow from $4.23 billion in 2021 to $4.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global wound debridement market growth is expected to reach $5.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the wound debridement market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for wound debridement. Wound care has come a long way in recent years, with wearable technologies, electronic health data, and a diverse range of devices for examination and dressings alone. For example, in June 2021, researchers from RMIT University, an Australian-based university, developed a new type of nanosensor with a glowing feature for wound dressing units for advanced care to track and monitor infection. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of magnesium hydroxide have been harnessed in this unit, which aids in the reduction of inflammation, the struggle against germs, and the faster healing of wounds.

Major players in the wound debridement market are Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Lohmann & Rauscher, Integra Lifesciences, Arobella Medical LLC, Medline Industries, Acelity L.P. Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Histologics LLC, ArthoCare Corporation, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Söring GmbH, Bactiguard AB, Zimmer Biomet, Monarch Labs, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG (L&R Group), Mölnlycke Healthcare, Advancis Medical, RLS Global, Sanara MedTech Inc., and EZ Debride.

The global wound debridement industry segmentation is categorized by product into enzymatic debridement products, autolytic debridement products, gels, ointments, mechanical debridement products, ultrasonic debridement products, others; by method into surgical method, enzymatic method, mechanical method, autolytic method, others; by wound type into venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical and traumatic wounds, others; by end user into hospitals, clinics, others.

North America was the largest region in the wound debridement market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global wound debridement market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the wound debridement market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

