Carper Applauds Confirmation of Nuclear Regulatory Commission Nominees

DELAWARE, August 2 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), praised the confirmations of Bradley Crowell and Annie Caputo to serve as members of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

“With nuclear power providing over half of all carbon-free energy in our country, the importance of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s role in maintaining the safe operation of our existing nuclear fleet and preparing for the next generation of nuclear reactors cannot be overstated,” said Senator Carper. “Both Mr. Crowell and Ms. Caputo are proven leaders and consensus builders. Their confirmations to the NRC will fill long-standing vacancies, allowing the agency to more effectively carry out its responsibilities to the American people.”

Earlier this year, Crowell and Caputo came before the EPW Committee to field questions from Senators. The Committee later voted unanimously to advance both of their nominations.

