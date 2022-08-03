Crystal Khalil & Dr. Nicole LaBeach to Host Monthly Woman Unlimited Live
Duo to host virtual live-stream event every month for women in business
We love hosting this event to teach these strong women to leverage their knowledge and life experiences, resulting in what we call ‘Your Ultimate Most Meaningful Yet’ (YUMMY).”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach, Volition Enterprises and Sister Diamonds Co-CEOs, are excited to host a monthly Woman Unlimited Live series for women in business. As part of the live-streamed virtual events, Khalil and LaBeach provide their expert advice for attendees to increase their self-worth, strengthen relationships and accelerate their business careers.
— Crystal Khalil
In addition, attendees will receive a free copy of Khalil and LaBeach’s “The Abundance Journal.” These sessions will provide women with the opportunity to get involved in the duo’s additional resources and events focused on personal and career enhancement, such as the Sister Diamond Collective and Just Be Retreats.
The upcoming virtual events will take place on:
- Sunday, Aug. 14
- Saturday, Sept. 10
- Friday, Oct. 7
“Nicole and I invite successful women searching for their purpose, beyond their professional achievements, who are striving to express vulnerability in and through their values to join us as we discover ways to unbind and unleash her unlimited potential,” Khalil said. “We love hosting this event to teach these strong women to leverage their knowledge and life experiences, resulting in what we call ‘Your Ultimate Most Meaningful Yet’ (YUMMY). Join us to discover exactly how to pivot this year into your year!”
During the Woman Unlimited Live events, bestselling author Khalil and OWN’s “Put A Ring On It” Host LaBeach will share their master advice on topics such as:
- Specific steps and tools to become truly successful both personally and professionally
- Attract more opportunities and money in both career and business
- Learn ideas and proven tools to manifest an achievable life
- Become part of an amazing community of strong women instead of navigating alone
Khalil and LaBeach motivate others to build the careers/business of their dreams and strengthen the relationships that matter at home, work, and in the greater community. The duo harnesses the power of collectivism and collaboration in all of Khalil and LaBeach’s brands to effectively illuminate, celebrate, and advance the brilliance of individuals.
For more information about Khalil and LaBeach or to register for Woman Unlimited Live, please visit sisterdiamonds.com or email info@sisterdiamonds.com.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications