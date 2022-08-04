Liliann Ulysse, Aspire2STEAM LEGACY Scholar, Receives Continued Support Through Scholarship Sponsored by Jim Anthony

Liliann Ulysse, LEGACY Scholarship Recipient Jim Anthony

Rising sophomore majoring in computer science at Howard University aspires to open doors for underrepresented minorities through coding education.

ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022. "It was such a joy for us to hear the enthusiasm in Liliann's voice as she shared her freshman year highlights and accomplishments," said Cheryl O'Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM .org. "It's clear she's thriving in school and particularly grateful to those who've supported her along the way, including her scholarship sponsor, Jim Anthony."Liliann is Aspire2STEAM's first LEGACY scholar, receiving a scholarship each year for up to five years. Her scholarship is sponsored by Jim Anthony, tech executive and cybersecurity leader, widely recognized for his special expertise in cloud, IaaS, security, hosting, colocation, and online services. After sponsoring Liliann's freshman year scholarship, it was Jim's idea to provide continued support for Liliann, which served as the impetus behind the creation of Aspire2STEAM's LEGACY scholarship. "I'm just happy to play this small part in Liliann's journey," said Jim Anthony. "I know she will achieve her dream of starting her own company which teaches underrepresented minorities how to code, and that's a dream I can certainly get behind."Liliann received the news of her LEGACY scholarship shortly after her father's passing. It was the beginning of her freshman year at Howard University and it was difficult time. Since then, Liliann has immersed herself in her studies and in giving back to others.During her first year in college, Liliann became involved with on-campus organizations, including Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel Assistance Society of Women Engineers and the National Society of Black Engineers. She earned a leadership position with the National Society of Black Engineers and will serve as their Pre-College Initiative Chair in the coming school year. She was also offered an internship with Amazon's customer experience team and is currently spending her summer working as a software development intern to help create an application to ensure customers' "perfect order experience" on Amazon.com.Additionally, Liliann became involved in a number of on-campus service opportunities. Over spring break, she traveled with her classmates to South Carolina to serve local charities and shelters. She spoke at a Title 1 high school on the importance of going to college, helped revitalize a local YMCA, spoke on a panel at Benedict College on the importance of mental health, and visited the Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston where she learned about the community impact of one of the oldest black churches in the country. She also learned the sad history of the Emanuel Nine. On June 17, 2015, five clergy and four church members from Mother Emanuel were mercilessly gunned down during Bible study by a 21-year-old white supremacist. In the wake of the devastation, the survivors illuminated the way, forgiving the shooter and starting a memorial to honor the five survivors and remember the nine souls lost."Receiving the Aspire2STEAM LEGACY scholarship has been amazing," said Liliann Ulysse. "It allowed me to have all these incredible experiences and I'm very grateful for all the support from Jim Anthony and the Aspire2STEAM community."

A Message from Liliann Ulysse