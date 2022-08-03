Submit Release
Cutthroat Trout Restoration Projects Continue

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866
Media contact, Ryan Darr: (505) 476-8027
ryan.darr@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, AUGUST 2, 2022:

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will continue native fish restoration projects in Middle Ponil Creek and Willow Creek. Middle Ponil Creek is within the Valle Vidal unit of the Carson National Forest and project activities will occur from Aug. 8-14, 2022. Willow Creek is on the Pecos District of the Santa Fe National Forest and project activities will occur from Aug. 15-21. These projects will remove non-native fish to create suitable habitat for stocking native Rio Grande cutthroat trout, some of which were rescued from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

Public access to the project areas will be restricted during the project periods. This will include a 300-foot buffer around Middle Ponil Creek from the headwaters to the FR 1910 road crossing. Signs indicating the restricted areas will be posted at trailheads, along roadways and in parking areas. All public roads will remain open to travel. Cimarron Campground and Upper Shuree Pond will also remain open. Willow Creek is within the ongoing Hermits Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire closures. No change to that closure will result from the project.

###

