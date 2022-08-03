Digital Scent Technologies Market Report 2021-2028, Industry Share, Size, and Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are among some of the key factors driving market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

The latest report, titled ‘Global 𝘿𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙏𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Digital Scent Technologies market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Digital Scent Technologies market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Digital Scent Technologies industry.

Virtual reality & augmented reality are some area of high development which is expected to create a plethora of new use cases for digital sensing as the demand for the smell sensing technology apart from existing virtual & augmented audio visual is magnificently being heightened for a higher immersive experience.

The global market landscape of Digital Scent Technologies is expected to remain in a very competitive and quite consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium and large players. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure enormous potential for innovative players.

The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Digital Scent Technologies industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Growing emergence of virtual reality and its applications in the entertainment sector and higher penetration for the highly immersed experience for gaming, videos, and movies are deliberately helping in the marker growth. Both the over the theatre and over the television cinema experience can be highly augmented incorporating the digital scent technologies.

The hardware sub-segment consists of E-Nose and Scent Synthesizer is still undergoing an enormous R&D phase and extensively being tried to accumulate many newer smell sensing sensors. Higher research & development and expensive sensor technologies make it the leading sub-segment.

Europe owing to its tremendous development in the modern healthcare techniques and higher emergence of telemedicine and online healthcare checkups are helping in the overall market growth largely.

In January 2018, a team of researchers from Gandia campus of Valencia’s Polytechnic University and the La Fe Health Investigation Institute created a prototype of an electronic nose. The e-nose is capable of distinguishing patients having a Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis without an invasion.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑳𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒆: The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Digital Scent Technologies market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Digital Scent Technologies market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG, among others.

𝘿𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙏𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩: 𝑹𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌 The North America segment accounted for the largest share in the Digital Scent Technologies Market and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the projected timeline. The rising awareness of therapies, increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-induced illnesses, increasing conduction of clinical trials, and advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the industry's growth in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the market over the projected period. This can be attributed to increasing government funding and the rapid expansion of research and development activities.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the projected period. This can be accredited to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing incidence of cancer cases, growing demand and popularity of plastic surgeries and reconstructive surgeries, and rising research activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Digital Scent Technologies Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Component, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Phone & Computer

Virtual Reality Devices

Medical Diagnostic Devices

Explosives Detector

Quality Control Product

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Marketing

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Communication

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

E-Nose

Polymer Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Mosfet Sensor

Optical Fiber Sensor

Scent Synthesizer

Software

𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝑯𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Digital Scent Technologies business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

