West Tenth’s Latest Expansion Supports and Spotlights San Antonio Small Businesses
Seeing so many women come together to support each other is exactly what we need right now. Especially for small businesses like mine that are working so hard to grow, but are still not in the light.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Tenth, the local home-based business marketplace, has officially expanded into San Antonio, Texas, marking the fifth city to be added to its platform. The expansion will allow San Antonians to discover and work with incredible micro-businesses being operated from homes within their local community. Because West Tenth is a dual-sided marketplace, shoppers can easily book local service providers and purchase products, while sellers can share their talents, grow their audience, build community, and generate revenue.
Upon launch, the platform already featured nearly 100 San Antonio businesses, ranging from Be Blessed Photography, founded by Jennifer Gipson who sought a new creative outlet after the passing of her children in 2018, to TX Fit Life, a personal training service founded by Leann Gutierrez, who empowers both clients' physique and mentality through body positivity and core strength. In addition, the platform boasts local favorites like Sisters’ Event Decor, Silly Little Yak Gluten Free Bakery, as well as home organizers, child sleep consultants, and personal stylists.
These founders are already feeling the impact of West Tenth’s support. “Seeing so many women come together to support each other is exactly what we need right now,” says Gutierrez. “Especially for small businesses like mine that are working so hard to grow, but are still not in the light.”
While nearly 89% of home-based businesses are women-owned, research from The Hamilton Project has found that women and minority entrepreneurs are less likely to have access to the necessary resources and capital they need. "West Tenth is connecting people to the networks they need to take some of the burdens off their plate," said Sparhawk. "Beyond the support West Tenth offers for home-based businesses, we’re helping communities tap into the talents of local makers, bakers, and do-ers to outsource their to-do lists and get back to the things they enjoy."
"We are thrilled to add San Antonio to the list of cities we are serving,'' says West Tenth CEO, Lyn Johnson. “Parts of our team hail from the San Antonio area, so we know it is a city filled with talented and unique small business owners. We're proud to provide a place where the community of SATX can easily discover the creative businesses being operated out of homes all around them."
Since 2019, West Tenth has grown its footprint from just twenty businesses on the app to thousands, largely in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Austin, and now San Antonio with Dallas and Fort Worth launching next. "We're expanding quickly and will be in an additional 6 cities by the end of the year,” says West Tenth’s COO Sara Sparhawk. “Our goal is to help thousands of new home businesses thrive by providing better customer discovery and an incredible community of support."
The company hopes to contribute to thriving local economies by showcasing the oft-hidden offerings in growing cities. With ecommerce’s share of overall retail sales expanding year after year, platforms that put digital selling tools in the hands of small businesses are increasingly important to a level playing field. Shoppers in the San Antonio area can begin exploring the exceptional array of local offerings by downloading the West Tenth app on the App Store and Google Play Store.
About West Tenth
After years working in tech and finance, founders Lyn Johnson and Sara Sparhawk knew they wanted to focus their energy on entrepreneurs, like themselves, running small businesses from their homes. West Tenth has built a community of talented home-businesses including both professional services and handmade products for consumers to discover, from booking a photographer and planning a party to ordering baked goods and shopping custom goods.
About HearstLab
HearstLab provides cash investments and services to early-stage, women-led startups innovating across fintech, data analytics, health, transportation, enterprise technology and media. Its mission is to close the gap in VC funding for women by helping founders build sustainable and highly scalable businesses. With access to Hearst resources across 360+ businesses, HearstLab’s breadth of services includes assistance with privacy and security, legal services, and marketing support. Portfolio companies also benefit from the guidance and support of HearstLab Scouts, women leaders across Hearst who share their networks and expertise. HearstLab has a full-time dedicated team assisting with UI/UX, DevOps engineering, data security, data science, business development and branding. HearstLab is owned by Hearst. To learn more about HearstLab, visit HearstLab.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
