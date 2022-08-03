Global Interventional Cardiology Market Share, Size and Trends Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the technological developments in interventional cardiology devices are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Interventional Cardiology Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Interventional Cardiology market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Interventional Cardiology market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027. The report on the Global Interventional Cardiology Market studies the Interventional Cardiology market to offer accurate revenue estimations. The Interventional Cardiology market is poised to achieve a valuation of USD 26.92 billion by 2027, from its valuation of USD 15.50 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 7.6%. The report also sheds light on the various factors affecting the growth of the market.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. In order to meet the growing demand for the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions. The government has increased the allocation of healthcare budgetary in developing countries, and it has also introduced several reimbursement policies to encourage the adoption of technologically advanced interventional cardiology devices.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cordis Corporation

• Medtronic Public Limited Company

• Terumo Corporation

• C.R. Bard

• B. Braun

• Ivascular

• BIOTRONIK

• Biosensors

• others.

The global Interventional Cardiology market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Interventional Cardiology market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Interventional Cardiology market.

Based on Type, the Interventional Cardiology Market is segmented into:

• Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Guiding Catheters, IVUS Catheters)

• Angioplasty Balloons (Cutting Balloons, Normal Balloons, Drug-Eluting Balloons)

• Plaque Modification Devices

• Angioplasty Stents (Bioabsorbable stents, Drug-Eluting stents, Bare-Metal stents)

• Others (Guidewires, Balloon Inflation devices)

Based on Application, the Interventional Cardiology Market is segmented into:

• Cardiac Catheterization labs

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Others

The awareness programs launched by the various non-profit organization, academic institutions, and government regarding the coronary heart diseases and technologically advanced diagnostic solutions is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry in the emerging economies. Increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers for the production of more enhanced, accurate, and cost-effective technology will drive the market growth of the product over the forecast period. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Interventional Cardiology Report:

• Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

• Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

• The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Interventional Cardiology Market

• The Angioplasty stents dominated the market with a share of 40.3% in 2019 due to the innovation of technologically advanced stents such as bioabsorbable stents, which minimizes the artery blockages.

• The Hospital segment is expected to dominate the end user segment due to the development of the healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced devices.

• North America accounted for the largest market share in the Interventional cardiology market in 2019 due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers for product development and high healthcare expenditures.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China and India getting affected by the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

• Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

• In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

• Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Interventional Cardiology Market

• Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

• Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Interventional Cardiology Market

