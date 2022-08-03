AI In Healthcare Market Recent SWOT Analysis, Forthcoming Developments by Key Players with Revenue Insights”

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI In Healthcare Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a radical transformational force in the global healthcare arena. Both providers and seekers in the patient care continuum have benefitted from the profound impact of AI-driven tools. Over the past decade, the healthcare space has expanded and evolved at an unprecedented scale, and the role of AI integration into this sector has been highly significant. AI in healthcare offers countless opportunities to organizations to capitalize on state-of-the-art technology to provide more efficient interventions, starting from chronic diseases like cancer to radiologic procedures and risk assessment. AI in the healthcare space proffers numerous advantages over traditional analytical methods and decision-making processes.

Healthcare professionals have benefited from the significant insights gained by machine learning, cloud computing, and deep learning algorithms within the broad AI spectrum, which has led to treatment variability and more accurate patient outcomes. Because AI flawlessly duplicates human cognition in the interpretation and analysis of complicated healthcare data, it is the engine that has propelled enormous breakthroughs in healthcare. AI is a unique blend of sophisticated software and complex algorithms. In essence, the technology relies entirely on computer algorithms to come to meaningful findings.

Key Players Operating in the Global AI In Healthcare Market are:

The leading companies operating in the global AI in healthcare market include IBM (Watson Health), AiCure, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, APIXIO, Inc., Cyrcadia Health Inc., Enlitic, Inc., iCarbonX, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Butterfly Network, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Inc., Sophia Genetics, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Modernizing Medicine, Sense.ly, and Welltok, among others.

IBM had acquired RedHat in July 2019 to pair its innovation and industry expertise with RedHat’s open hybrid cloud technologies. Together, the companies developed a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform for healthcare organizations to help them securely manage medical data and deploy the applications on multiple public and private clouds and premises.

The market for artificial intelligence in healthcare is divided based on product, algorithm, application, end user, and region. The market is segmented into three categories: services, software, and hardware. Deep learning, querying methods, natural language processing, and context-aware processing are the different categories according to algorithm. Robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow support, fraud detection, dose error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnostic, and other applications are divided up by application. It is divided into healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patients, and payers according to the end user. It is examined in terms of regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Technology Type:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Others

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Offering:

Software

AI Platform

Machine Learning Framework

Application Program Interface

AI Solutions

Cloud

On-Premise

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Hardware

Processor

GPU

MPU

ASIC

FPGA

Network

Memory

Application:

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Patient Monitoring

Drug Discovery & Research

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Virtual Assistants

Healthcare Assistance Robots

Emergency Room & Surgery

Precision Medicine

Mental Health

Wearables

Cybersecurity

End-User:

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Others (ACOS and MCOS)

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the AI In Healthcare Market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the AI In Healthcare Market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

