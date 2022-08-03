Development Security and Operations Market Emergen Trend & Worth USD 23.42 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are among some of the key factors driving market revenue

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 (𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗢𝗽𝘀) 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮.𝟱𝟱 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟯𝟮.𝟮% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱, 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵. 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘁-𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴.

The latest report, titled ‘Global 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Development Security and Operations market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Development Security and Operations market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Development Security and Operations industry.

In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, challenges in implementing DevSecOps solutions is a key factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.

The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Development Security and Operations industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

𝑻𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒂 𝑷𝑫𝑭 𝒔𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕, 𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒕 https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/877

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of DevSecOps solutions across various enterprises for ensuring security and collaboration among development and operation teams.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and increasing scalability.

North America is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and Ca Technologies Inc. among others, in countries in the region.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑳𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒆: The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Development Security and Operations market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Development Security and Operations market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ca Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Synopsys Inc., Fastly, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., and Qualys, Inc.

𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕: 𝑹𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌 The North America segment accounted for the largest share in the Development Security and Operations Market and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the projected timeline. The rising awareness of therapies, increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-induced illnesses, increasing conduction of clinical trials, and advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the industry's growth in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the market over the projected period. This can be attributed to increasing government funding and the rapid expansion of research and development activities.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the projected period. This can be accredited to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing incidence of cancer cases, growing demand and popularity of plastic surgeries and reconstructive surgeries, and rising research activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

Emergen Research has segmented global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 (𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙪𝙚, 𝙐𝙎𝘿 𝘽𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣;

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

𝑫𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒐𝒚𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌 (𝑹𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒖𝒆, 𝑼𝑺𝑫 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏;

On-cloud

On-premises

𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝑴𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒅 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌 (𝑹𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒖𝒆, 𝑼𝑺𝑫 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

𝙀𝙣𝙙-𝙐𝙨𝙚 𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 (𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙪𝙚, 𝙐𝙎𝘿 𝘽𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Energy

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝑯𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Development Security and Operations business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/877

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙐𝙨: Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.