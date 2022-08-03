Pediatric Psoriasis Market Show Strong Growth & Revenue To 2027 | Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca

Emergen Research Logo

Pediatric Psoriasis Market Rising awareness towards rare diseases, Rising R&D leading to the introduction of new drugs, cost-efficient therapeutic approach

Pediatric Psoriasis Market Size – USD 9.76 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pediatric psoriasis market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.38 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3%. The global Pediatric psoriasis market is growing at a significant pace owing to the growing demand for therapy for diseases such as pediatric psoriasis, favorable government initiatives followed by intensive product development. Considering the factors such as considering the physical development and rate of cutaneous absorption, treating a child with psoriasis has been a huge challenge. With the advent of technology, research has contributed significantly to the various development of treatment for the disease across the globe. Psoriasis is a life-long devitalizing disease that has a significant impact both emotionally and physically including other aspects of life of children. The prolonged sun exposure makes it more demanding while considering phototherapy in children for the rest of their life. Therefore, long-term treatment of psoriasis, with phototherapy or drugs, needs critical evaluation

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Pediatric Psoriasis Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Pediatric Psoriasis industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Pediatric Psoriasis market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects

Key Highlights from the Report

The North America Pediatric psoriasis market is anticipated to dominate the in the global market. Increasing awareness of the disease and favorable research funding scenario and government initiatives, and high medical reimbursement facilities are the major driving factors for the growth of this market.

Other factors such as increasing awareness regarding treatments coupled with snowballing prevalence in the countries like U.S will provide traction to the market. According to the International Federation of Psoriasis Association, nearly 100,000 new cases are registered and reported every year. However, associated side effects associated with the treatment is expected to hamper the market.

Based on type segment, plaque psoriasis are expected to have the largest market share among the other segments during the forecast period. This is attributed to the highest prevalence of the disease in children. Moreover, it is most common form psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), if a parent has psoriasis, child’s chances of developing psoriasis increases by 10%.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Pediatric Psoriasis market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Pediatric Psoriasis market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Pediatric Psoriasis industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Global Pediatric Psoriasis Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Pediatric Psoriasis market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Pediatric Psoriasis market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Pediatric Psoriasis market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Pediatric Psoriasis industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Regional Overview:

The global Pediatric Psoriasis market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Pediatric Psoriasis market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

North America

US.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Leading companies profiled in the report:

AbbVie Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Novartis AG; Eli Lilly & Company; AstraZeneca; Celgene Corporation; UCB; and Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma and others.

Emergen research have segmented into the global Pediatric psoriasis market on the basis of type, treatment, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Plaque psoriasis

Guttate psoriasis

Pustular psoriasis

Inverse psoriasis

Erythrodermic psoriasis

Mucosal/oral psoriasis

Nail psoriasis

Napkin or diaper psoriasis

Photosensitive psoriasis

Flexural psoriasis

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Topical therapy

Oral

Injections

Biologics

Natural supplements

Phototherapy

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Organizations

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

