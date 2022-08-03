First Time UK Expat and Foreign National Investors Emboldened by Relaxed Mortgage Affordability Rules

As of August 1st, the Bank of England has relaxed mortgage affordability rules. Liquid Expat Mortgages explains why this is good news for first time UK expat and foreign national investors.

Buying a UK rental property is an investment goal for many UK expat and foreign nationals.

For many prospective first time UK expat and foreign national investors, the recent conditions have worked as a deterrent to buy. However, the new mortgage affordability rules will facilitate purchases for so many first time UK expat and foreign national investors.