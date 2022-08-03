Tracking-as-a-Service Market Size Expected To Reach USD 21.5 Billion at a CAGR of 25.0% in 2026

Market Size – USD 3.3 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.0%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tracking-as-a-service Market was valued at USD 3.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 21.5 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 25.0%.

Tracking-as-a-service can be can be defined a solution based on the cloud or on premise where it helps industries to track their day to day business processes. Tracking-as-a-service enables to efficiently build, monitor and evaluate workflows within a company. Therefore, the service is critical in ensuring that companies achieve their objectives more efficiently by obviously identifying the procedures that span the activities of the company. Tracking-as-a-service is essential for any company as it focuses on enhancing the financial efficiency of the organization by optimizing and managing different procedures. Tracking-as-a-service helps to map daily procedures to ensure decreased inefficiencies, miscommunication and other errors in the workplace. Organizations need the software to provide routing engine capacities for routing duties from person to person, while a business process tracking software provides complete process lifecycle features including process modelling, monitoring, and simulation. A tracking-as-a-service include optimization instruments, user-friendly modelling, system integration instruments, business activity monitoring dashboards, case and task management skills for end user

Tracking-as-a-service offer different capabilities such as mobile support, reporting and logging, integration with the existing system and legacy software, analytics, business process optimization, scalability, data collection, data management, process mapping, and real-time monitoring. Tracking-as-a-service enables you to look at the user shopping cart of thousands of customers. By gathering receipts for both real-world and online retail purchases (as well as receipts from in-app and full-game phone purchases in the games sector), we can provide accurate, item-level purchase details related to purchasers and their demographics – in the category, brand and item level. It tracks, codes, aggregates and tracks each product shipped to each of its operators from a critical mass of leading food service broadcasters. It provides in-depth insights into categories, brands, products, product characteristics and operator segments with trends.

Top Profiled in the Tracking-as-a-Service Market Report:

• Motorola Solutions

• Wabco (Asset Trackr)

• AT&T Inc

• Zebra Technologies Corp.

• Verizon Communications

• Geotab Inc

• Blackline Safety Corp

• Spider Tracks Limited

• Honeywell International

Market Segmentation:

Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)

• Tracking-as-a-service (SaaS)

Type of Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Cloud

• On-Premise

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Retail & ecommerce

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Tracking-as-a-Service Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Tracking-as-a-Service industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Tracking-as-a-Service Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Tracking-as-a-Service Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

