Shoe with Knitted Upper Market Global Demand, Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth Forecast

According to a Allied Market Research, the global shoe with knitted upper market is expected to attain $3.19 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

In recent years consumer preferences have quickly shifted in favor of knitted shoe uppers in recent years. First, as environmental consciousness spreads throughout nations, demand for leather shoes is also falling significantly, which in turn is increasing demand for shoes made of textile. Second, there has been a sharp increase in the market for athletic footwear as a result of a societal change toward fitness and wellness. Producing knitted shoe uppers became the emphasis of manufacturers in response.

Based on the interviews of various top-level CXOs of leading companies, the rise in the disposable income and improvements in the living standard has been the major factor driving the growth of the market. This rise in demand for this product is also attributed to the functional benefits such as the lightweight and comfort, which also supports its growth in the global market.

Furthermore, rise in the number of sports inspired children and rise in concerns about foot health among customers also boost the growth of the global shoe with knitted upper market. However, implementation of government regulations toward footwear industries majorly restricts the market growth.

The has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into casual shoes, sports shoes, and running shoes. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By region, the shoe with knitted upper market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Casual shoe segment had the highest share in the market owing to the increase in the disposable income of consumers all over the world and increase in influence of online shopping. However, the running shoe is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period due to rise in number of sport-inspired children as well as growth in trend of health and fitness among consumers.

Key Take Away

The market for shoes with knitted uppers was primarily driven by the casual shoe category, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0 % from 2018 to 2025.

According to distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest value share of the shoe with knitted upper market in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4 % between 2018 and 2025.

Running shoes are predicted to experience the highest type-based CAGR of 7.1 percent from 2018 to 2025.

According to distribution channel, the e-commerce market share for shoes with knit uppers was less than one-third in 2017 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.0 %

AMEA is the fastest growing shoe with knitted upper market and is expected to grow at the 6.3%CAGR throughout the forecast period

In terms of value, Europe and Asia-Pacific collectively contributed over half of the global shoe with knitted upper market

The key players profiled in the report shoe with knitted upper industry include Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, FILA Korea Ltd., Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co. KGaA, K-SWISS (E. Land World Company, Ltd.), New Balance, Nike, Inc., Puma SE (Kering), Skechers USA, Inc., and VF Corporation (VFC).

