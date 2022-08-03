Cell Line Development Market Size Worth $11.21Bn, Globally, by 2027 Growing at 13.3% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Cell line development market was valued at US$ 4.16042 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11.21987 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Cell Line Development Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Type, Product, and Application,” the report highlights trends prevailing in the global cell line development market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Cell Line Development Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.16042 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 11.21987 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 13.3% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 181 No. Tables 68 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type ; By Product ; Application ; and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Cell Line Development Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Selexis SA (JSR Corporation), BioFactura, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Lonza, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LakePharma, Inc., and WuXiAppTec Group are among the leading companies operating in the global cell line development market.

In April, 2019 - Lonza introduced CellBio Services, a comprehensive portfolio of unique, custom solutions designed to meet specific, individual research application needs.

In June, 2019 - Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series automated incubator for cell cultures. This instrument has features such as automated Controlled humidity, in built contamination reduction system, other advance features.

In October, 2019 - Merck acquired FloDesign Sonics a US based company. FloDesign Sonics is a developer of a unique acoustic cell processing platform that is applicable for the industrialization of cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicines Drives Cell Line Development Market Growth

Regenerative medicines have the potential to replace or heal tissues as well as organs damaged due to various factors, such as age, disease, or trauma; they also help normalize congenital defects. Over the last quarter of a century there has been an emergence of a tissue engineering industry, which has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicines. Regenerative medicines are a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field with the involvement of engineering sciences to develop clinical therapies for maintenance, repair, replacement, and enhancement of biological functions. The cell line development is a crucial and invariable part of this field as it helps understand how to treat a wide range of medical conditions, from broken bones to neurodegenerative diseases. Further, the regenerative medicines use cell-based models that have the potential to help the researchers in early-intervention treatment for degenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Thus, the rise in adoption of regenerative medicines is fostering the demand for cell line development in the coming years.



Moreover, consistent research in drug discovery is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the risk of cell line contamination hinders the growth of the cell line development market. Additionally, the APAC countries are facing challenges due to the rising prevalence of COVID-19. As per the data of Worldometer, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region was 7,413,721 on September 2, 2020. In addition to the adverse effects of pandemic, uncertainty around economic recovery has affected the pharmaceutical industry in the region. Major pharmaceutical companies in the region are engaged in the development of the potential COVID-19 vaccine, and research projects on other therapeutics have been put on hold; this is expected to hinder the growth of the cell line development market in APAC.

Stable cell lines are widely used in a wide range application, including biologics production, drug screening, and gene functional studies. The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in all phases of drug development, and it has compelled many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to put their clinical studies on hold. The new government policies, stay-at-home orders, social distancing norms, and widespread anxiety are among the prime challenges faced by researchers conducting the ongoing studies.

The cell line is an established cell culture, wherein the cells multiply in the apt growth medium and space for growth. Different cell lines are made from different cells. Cell lines enable stepwise alterations in the structure, physiology, and genetic makeup of cells under a customized environment. The increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, coupled with increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, are likely to drive the growth of the cell line development market during the forecast period.

In Europe, economies are severely affected by the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases. Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are among the most affected European countries. Pharmaceutical and MedTech companies are engaged in developing new therapeutics and vaccines for this disease. At the same time, the clinical and product development of other therapeutics has experienced disruption owing to remote work environments, reduced workforce, and supply chain discontinuations. Thus, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to limit the growth of the cell line development market for a certain time period.

Cell Line Development Market: Segmental Overview

The global cell line development market is segmented by type, product, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into primary cell lines, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines. The recombinant cell lines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the hybridomas segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on product, the cell line development market is segmented into equipment, and media and reagent. The media and reagent segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the cell line development market is segmented into drug discovery, bioproduction, and tissue engineering. The bioproduction segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the market for the drug discovery segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.

Based on type, the cell line development market is segmented into primary cell lines, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines. The recombinant cell line segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the hybridomas segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market for recombinant cell lines is attributed to rising demand for recombinant proteins, increasing use of recombinant cell lines for biotherapeutics, and growing demand for toxicity testing.

