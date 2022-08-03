Polyacrylamide Market Growth Factors, Company Profile Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

The global polyacrylamide market size was significantly large in 2020, and is expected to continue to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR by 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyacrylamide market size was significantly large in 2020, and is expected to continue to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. Key factors responsible for driving market revenue growth are increasing demand for the product across different application sectors, such as oil recovery, wastewater treatment, food and beverage, and paper manufacturing.

Polyacrylamide (PAM) is a polymer that is created by polymerizing acrylamide subunits. It is commonly used to flocculate particles in liquid because of its gel-like characteristics. It is utilized as a binder in cosmetics, lotions, and other personal care items. Polyacrylamide (PAM) polymers are flocculating agents that can remove a large proportion of polluted water output from industries.

Moreover, polyacrylamide is used in a variety of industries, including paper production and water treatment. Its protein biocompatibility and resistance characteristics have further boosted its use in delivery of drug and biomedicine. Polyacrylamides can be made in either a single-linear or a cross-linked chain form. The monomer is decreased to its simplest form in the cross-linked state, making the material water absorbing. Its characteristics aid in soil structure stabilization. Polyacrylamides minimize water consumption and soil erosion, making the soil more conducive to agriculture. Because the soil dries up fast after heavy rains, high-water absorption prevents damage to crops.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4421

Polyacrylamide prices are directly linked to the cost of raw ingredients produced from crude oil, such as acrylonitrile and acrylic acid. Increasing crude oil prices are expected to raise raw material costs in the sector, thereby increasing prices of polyacrylamide during the upcoming years. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a key cause of price volatility. It has also led to bidding war between major crude oil producing nations, particularly Russia and Saudi Arabia. This factor is likely to exacerbate crude oil price ﬂuctuations, thereby resulting in increased prices of polyacrylamide throughout the world. This aspect tends to limit the industry\'s expansion.

Major companies

SNF

Ashland

BASF

Kemira

Anhui Tianrun

Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Co., Ltd.

Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd.

CNPC

Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemical Co, Ltd. (CJCC)

Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rising awareness of wastewater management and increasing need to minimize soil erosion are driving the global polyacrylamide market. The industry is anticipated to rise due to increasing demand for oil recovery, as well as rising urbanization and population. Polyacrylamides are utilized to treat wastewater from a variety of chemical industries, as well as municipal sewage disposal. These industries include mineral processing, metallurgy, coal cleaning, steel & iron, and electronics. Polyacrylamide is also used in a variety of applications, including Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), oil drilling additives, and drag reduction. At the same time, they are used to stabilize soil aggregates, while flocculating suspended particles in order to reduce soil erosion. Sprinkler irrigation, rain-fed agriculture, and furrow irrigation employ polyacrylamide .

To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyacrylamide-market

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Anionic

Cationic

Non-ionic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Paper Making

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4421

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Marine Lubricants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marine-lubricants-market

Fluoropolymers Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluoropolymers-market

Synthetic Rope Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-rope-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.