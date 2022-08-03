Anti-Aging Devices Market Size is projected to grow at over 8.3% CAGR to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of skin cancer among women is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Anti-Aging Devices Market Size – USD 7.49 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for minimally invasive treatments” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer among women.

Skin cancer is a commonly occurring cancer type among the US people, which primarily occurs due to sun exposure and may also be due to tanning booths and sunlamps. Individuals with skin tones that easily get freckles are at greatest risk. Aesthetic dermatology might be beneficial in treating skin cancer and postpone skin aging. In the US, over 9,500 individuals undergo skin cancer diagnosis, and over two individuals die every hour due to the diseases.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Anti-Aging Devices market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key players include Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2020, CUTERA, INC., a firm engaged in offering energy-based aesthetic systems, made an announcement about the introduction of its innovative Fraxis PRO progressive technology for dermal remodeling.

Ultrasound anti-aging devices are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. These devices deploy groundbreaking technology to radiate micro vibrational light waves of the invisible light spectrum deep within cells, facilitating the stimulation of natural repair mechanisms of skin in distinct ways.

Liposuction is a common anti-aging treatment technique presently deployed by plastic surgeons globally. It may aid in treating lipodystrophy syndrome, a condition associated with fat metabolism disturbance with excessive fat in specific body areas.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-aging devices market on the basis of device type, product type, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stand-Alone Devices

Direct-To-Consumer Devices

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency Devices

Laser Devices

Combination Technologies

Pulsed Light Devices

Exfoliation Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Light Therapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Skin Tightening

Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Anti-Aging Devices Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Anti-Aging Devices market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Anti-Aging Devices industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Anti-Aging Devices market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Anti-Aging Devices Market by 2027?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

