Educational Robot Market Size to hit $3.32Bn, Globally, by 2028 with 20.2% of CAGR – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The educational robot market is expected to grow from US$ 919.71 million in 2021 to US$ 3.32 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Educational Robot Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Humanoid and Non-Humanoid) and Application (Primary Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, and Others)” The global educational robot market growth is driven by increasing focus towards STEM education. Moreover, surge in use of robots for treating autism.





Market Size Value in US$ 919.71 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3.32 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 20.2% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 160 No. Tables 63 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The educational robots are specially developed for in academic applications. They can assist in teaching disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics, programming, languages, history, and geography. Humanoid and non-humanoid are the two main types of education robots, and more than 20 languages can be integrated in these robots. These robots assist educators in teaching as well as help enhance the content delivery. In addition to these abilities, the education robots enable educators to create an enhanced interactive education session, which is propelling their adoption and bolstering the education robot market growth. Moreover, the use of educational robots for teaching languages is another factor bolstering the market growth. However, high CAPEX requirements are hampering the educational robots market growth. Meanwhile, increasing adoption social robots by therapists for developing social skills among children with autism is further fueling the growth of the market. The COVID-19 outbreak has marginally impacted to growth of the educational robot market.





The education technology industry has been flourishing at an impressive pace across the globe due to high adoption of different technologies in education-related applications as well as due to growing investments and funding in start-ups. However, the shuttering of schools in major economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled many schools and universities to adopt distance learning through virtual classrooms as well as online exams and assessment tools, which is negatively impact the educational robot market growth. Moreover, the sudden shutdown of all economic activities across all major regions has impacted the manufacturing of educational robots as well as disrupted the supply chain of the robotics industry.

Children with autism are known for having limited attention and cognitive capability, which limits their ability to communicate and interact with other humans. Thus, developing social skills among autistic children is one of the major challenges faced by therapists and parents. As human expressions are not absolutely uniform while communicating, children with autism find it uncomfortable and distracting experience, which is one the major reasons these children lack interest in interacting with other humans. However, humanoid robots are capable of communicating with absolutely uniform expressions every time, which encourages these children to understand and identify the expressions over the period of time, thus creating a comfort zone. Once the comfort zone is created with robots, therapists start using robots for developing social skills in children through various role-playing activities. LuxAI, a company engaged in developing social robots, claimed that their social robot named QTrobot can increase children’s willingness to interact with human therapists. Moreover, companies such as Softbank Robotics, Embodied, Inc., Blue Frog Robotics, and RoboKind are currently offering robots to assist therapists for developing social skills in children with autism.





Key Findings of Study:

North America held the largest share of the education robot market in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. The presence of digital robot infrastructure, coupled with strong inclination toward the adoption of advanced technologies, is one the prime factors contributing to the growth of education robot market in North America. Also, the region is known for the presence of well-known institutions that are strongly funded technology education and research. Moreover, the education sector in North America is incorporating interactive digital technologies at various education level.

Significant strategies implemented by key education robot market players include product developments and launches. In 2020, Modular Robotics launched Cubelets Console, a software that allows users to program the cubelets by replacing C programming apps and Blockly. Moreover, in 2019, Hanson Robotics introduced Little Sophia, a tutorial companion indulged in teaching STEM, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and coding to kids, in a playful manner.





