Surface Treatment Chemicals Market To Top A Valuation Of USD 19.90 Billion By 2027
The growth in the automotive industry due to the rise in demand for consumers and an increase in population is propelling the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the market for surface treatment chemicals would be valued USD 19.90 billion by 2027. Due to the increased demand for long-lasting and wear-resistant products, the market is experiencing a surge in demand. These substances are utilised in a variety of industries, including wood, glass, jewellery, medicine, and others. The item is highly sought-after for automobile coatings. The demand for surface treatment chemicals is rising in tandem with the expansion of the automotive market.
Demand on the market has been impacted by industrialization growth as well. Manufacturers plate heavy machinery with surface-treating chemicals to shield it from rust and other problems since it needs ongoing protection.
Numerous advantages of surface treatment include an increase in the lifespan of tools and mould. The use of chemicals can improve process performance, lower the need for costly repair and maintenance, and decrease plant downtime. The market's expansion would be constrained by factors like rigorous rules pertaining to high levels of volatile organic compound emissions.
Concerns about the consequences of chemical surface treatment have grown, which has prompted a switch from chemical to bio-based (green) treatments in order to comply with industry rules. The market will suffer as a result of this. However, there will be plenty of room for expansion if surface-treating chemicals are used in the construction of both commercial and residential structures.
Key Highlights in the Report
A long-lasting surface treatment chemical to eliminate COVID-19 was released by AFFIX Labs in July 2020. Si-Quat kills active viruses like SARS-COV-2 by combining a secure, well-recognized disinfection with chemical bonding.
To ensure a strong and better tensile strength, plating chemicals are done by a process of catalytic plating or galvanization. It is a major source of income and is expected to bring in $7.42 billion in revenue in 2027.
Plastic surface treatment is a typical practise in the industrial industry. Numerous plastics are given chemical treatments to improve their wettability, which allows inks, paints, and coatings to adhere properly.
Due to the industry's rapid expansion, the transportation sector maintained the biggest market share. Utilizing surface treatment chemical coating is a trend in the automotive industry that aids in preserving the appearance and calibre of the car's exteriors.
The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:
Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Plating Chemicals
Cleaners
Conversion Coating
Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Plastics
Metals
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Construction
Transportation
General Industry
Others
The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.
The key players studied in the report are
NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.
Regional Analysis:
The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.
Key regions in the market include:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
ToC of the report:
Chapter 1: Market overview and scope
Chapter 2: Market outlook
Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic
Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations
Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry
Chapter 7: Regional analysis
Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications
Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends
