Industrial Microbiology Market to Reach $17.71 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.8% CAGR: Emergen Research

The increasing demand for empty capsules and rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙞𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙮 Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Industrial Microbiology market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Industrial Microbiology market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Industrial Microbiology industry.

The global Industrial Microbiology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for Industrial Microbiology is forecasted to expand rapidly in the forecasted timeline. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for empty capsules and the rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines. Due to fast accessibility and high growth rate, microorganisms are favored sources for microbial enzymes. Microbial cells can effectively create genetic changes using recombinant DNA technology for accelerated enzyme production and scientific development.

However, it is anticipated that the high costs incurred in the maintenance of the aseptic process and the manufacture of sterile products will impede the development of the global market for industrial microbiology.

The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Industrial Microbiology industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, Danaher Corporation has completed the acquisition of the Life Sciences subsidiary of General Electric Company. The corporation will be renamed Cytiva as part of Danaher, which will be a separate operating entity within the Life Sciences division of Danaher.

The reaction consumable segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.0%, since this category of products extensively used to determine the origin of infections.

During the forecast period, the sterility test is anticipated to hold the largest market. Sterility testing is essential for surgical devices, pharmaceutical products, drugs, skin materials, and other products that tend to be sterile or free from viable microorganisms.

Over the forecasted timeline, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to dominate the market. The most beneficial effect of microbiology on the pharmaceutical industry is the development of antibiotics.

During the forecast timeframe, North America is anticipated to lead the market with a CAGR of 7.0%. The rapidly growing manufacturing and healthcare sectors in the United States are fueling the growth of the market.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑳𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒆: The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Industrial Microbiology market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Industrial Microbiology market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Novamed Ltd, and BioMérieux SA, among others.

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙞𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙮 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕: 𝑹𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌 The North America segment accounted for the largest share in the Industrial Microbiology Market and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the projected timeline. The rising awareness of therapies, increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-induced illnesses, increasing conduction of clinical trials, and advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the industry's growth in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the market over the projected period. This can be attributed to increasing government funding and the rapid expansion of research and development activities.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the projected period. This can be accredited to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing incidence of cancer cases, growing demand and popularity of plastic surgeries and reconstructive surgeries, and rising research activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Microbiology Market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reaction Consumables

· Laboratory Supply

· Equipment & Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Microbial Limit Testing

· Water & Environmental Testing

· Sterility Testing

· Bio-Burden Testing

· Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Food & Beverages

· Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

· Agriculture

· Others

𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝑯𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Industrial Microbiology business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

