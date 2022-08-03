Protein Engineering Market Prognosticated For A Ravishing Growth By 2027 | Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for protein-based drugs and rising investments by governments for protein engineering are driving the demand of the market.

Protein Engineering Market Size – USD 2.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Increasing outsourcing by developed economies to reduce the overall expenditure.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing adoption of protein-based drugs compared to non-protein drugs. In addition, growing initiatives of the government, such as funding to encourage the research activities or increasing investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market's growth.

Biopharmaceutical companies are extensively investing in the research and development of protein engineering to obtain cost-effective and efficient products with enhanced productivity and better patient outcomes.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The government worldwide is investing a substantial amount of funds in the research and development. The Protein engineering market is expected to get significantly affected due to the numerous kinds of research carried out in this field.

The Global Protein Engineering Market Research Report added to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Protein Engineering market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Protein Engineering industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2027.

Key Highlights from the Report

The Rational Protein Design segment dominated the market with a share of 53.2% in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of bioinformatics software for the analysis of protein.

The Monoclonal Antibodies accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing investments in the R & D to develop therapeutically advanced monoclonal antibodies.

The Instruments dominated the market with a share of 56.3% in 2019 owing to the technological developments of the instruments.

The Biopharmaceutical Companies dominated the End-User segment due to the growing adoption of the advanced protein engineering processes.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Protein Engineering market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are: Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, and GE Healthcare, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Protein Engineering Market on the basis of Technology, Protein Type, Product, End-User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Directed Evolution

Rational Protein Design

Hybrid approach

Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vaccines

Growth Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Coagulation factors

Interferon

Colony Stimulating Factors

Others

Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software & Services

Instruments

Consumables

End-User Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Protein Engineering market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Protein Engineering market size

2.2 Latest Protein Engineering market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Protein Engineering market key players

3.2 Global Protein Engineering size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Protein Engineering market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

