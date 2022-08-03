Service Procurement Market Size Expected To Reach USD 1,494.9 Million at a CAGR 10.3% by 2026
Market Size – USD 3.71 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.9%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global service procurement market is forecast to reach USD 1,494.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Significant growth in the service procurement market is forecasted to be observed during the forecast period. The growth and expansion of the service procurement market is the result of the combination of several factors. Continuous emphasis on increasing productivity among end-user industries, increased demand for human resources, the rise in the number of freelancers, and elevated focus on workforce analytics are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market.
There are various advantages associated with service procurement solutions that are increasing its acceptance and incorporation among end-user industries. Integration of service procurement solutions, provide the client-companies with comprehensive research on value and cost along with effective negotiation with independent contractors. Such in-depth analysis turns out to be beneficial for them in increasing their profitability and cost-savings. These benefits of service procurement solutions have increased its incorporation in the operation of end-user industries. Different initiatives taken by the industry players positively impact the market expansion. As an instance, in 2018, Coupa had launched Services Maestro and had acquired DCR Workforce, a key player of the market. Such initiatives by industry players result in the market presence of new players and subsequent expansion of the market.
In regards to region, Europe occupies the second-largest market share in the service procurement market. The market dominance of the region is the result of the expansion in end-user industries like IT & Telecommunication increased demand for contractual workers, which has increased the relevance of service procurement in this region are also contributing to its market share.
Top Profiled in the Service Procurement Market Report:
• PRO Unlimited
• Beeline
• DCR Workforce
• Upwork
• Peoplefluent
• Provade
• Workmarket
• Field Nation
• Superior Group and Pixid
Market Segmentation:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)
• Direct Procurement
• Indirect Procurement
Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)
• Solutions
o Resource tracking and sourcing
o Freelancer management
o Contingent workforce management
o Service governance
o Reporting and analytics
• Services
o Maintenance and Support
o Integration and Deployment
o Consulting
Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)
• On-premises
• Cloud
End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)
• Energy and Utilities
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]
• IT & Telecommunication
• Transportation and Logistics
• Manufacturing
• Government
• Healthcare
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Others
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
