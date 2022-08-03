Medical Image Analytics Market to be grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of chronic diseases and the requirement for effectiveness in the healthcare sector

Medical Image Analytics Market Size – USD 2.57 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends – Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical imaging” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the global market for medical image analytics would be valued USD 4.83 billion by 2027. Global demand for effective treatment methods has increased with the prevalence of chronic diseases. The increase in growth is mostly attributable to customers' increased usage and the uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.

In addition, hospitals and general clinics are putting more of an emphasis on various computer-assisted treatment options in order to deliver better care, which helps the market as a whole flourish. The introduction of technologically advanced solutions like 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms is also projected to propel the market's overall expansion.

There are additional connected benefits, such as high-resolution photos and flexibility, which are further projected to fuel market expansion, in addition to the convenient usage methods different multi-modal integrated workflows. When compared to integrated solutions, the stand-alone platforms are essentially more user-friendly and cost-effective, which will certainly lead to significant growth. The end users may access and share research data and findings thanks to the good amount of details and features that are integrated into all of the solutions. This improves their capacity to track, diagnose, and treat diseases as well as conduct research.

The Medical Image Analytics research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Key players involved:

MIM Software, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and Spacelabs Healthcare and among others.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Unifi Analytics is an analytics platform that was introduced in February 2019 by Hologic, a US-based manufacturer of medical devices. This was created to help breast imaging facilities increase productivity and decrease downtime for the mammography sector.

The rising fields of medical imaging applications in analytics and software, particularly in the area of cancer diagnostics, can be credited to the oncology application segment's predicted CAGR of 7.7% during the foreseeable years.

Due to the steadily expanding number of patients who visit hospitals for diagnosis, the use of medical image analysis has been growing rapidly in hospitals all over the world.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Image Analytics Market on the modality, imaging type, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Imaging

3D Imaging

4D Imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Medical Image Analytics market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Medical Image Analytics industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Medical Image Analytics market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Medical Image Analytics Market by 2027?

