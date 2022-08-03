Demand for Global Exosome Research Market Size Worth $716.4 Mn by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 32.5% - Says Facts & Factors

[232+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Exosome Research Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 132.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 716.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 32.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, QIAGEN, System Biosciences LLC, MiltenyiBiotec, NanoSomiX Inc., NorgenBiotek Corp., AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd., Lonza, and Others

According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Exosome Research Market By Product & Service Type (Kits & Reagents, Instruments, Services), By Application (Cancer, Non-cancer) , By End-user (Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Exosome Research Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 132.4 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 716.4 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 32.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Market Overview:

Exosomes are extracellular vesicles that are released from cells when the multivesicular body (MVB), an intermediate endocytic compartment, fuses with the plasma membrane. They have a diameter of 30nm to 120nm and include RNA and protein cargos. These have pleiotropic physiological and pathological functions. Exosomes help with cancer, neurological diseases, and infections. These are necessary for the body's renewal and regeneration. Cancer and other brain illnesses or infections are becoming more common.

Report Scope

Report Scope

Market Size in 2021: USD 132.4 million
Projected Market Size in 2028: USD 716.4 million
CAGR Growth Rate: 32.5% CAGR
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Years: 2022-2028
Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, QIAGEN, System Biosciences, LLC, MiltenyiBiotec, NanoSomiX, Inc., NorgenBiotek Corp., AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd., Lonza, and Others
Key Segment: By Product & Service Type, Application, End-user, and Region
Major Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Growth Dynamics

The increased investment in research and development activities by the life sciences industry will give more profitable opportunities for the exosome research products market, all of which will contribute to the market's growth. Governments in developing countries are investing heavily in modernizing healthcare infrastructure in their individual countries, with the goal of increasing access to healthcare services. Exosome research items are predicted to be in high demand as a result of this. However, a lack of public awareness will hinder market expansion, particularly in low and middle-income economies.

Exosome application laws that are excessively restrictive can stifle market expansion. Moreover, the scarcity of trained and skilled professionals in the exosome research sector and strict regulatory requirements for approval are the factors affecting the growth of the exosome research products market.

Exosome Research Market: Segmentation Analysis

The exosome research market is divided into three categories based on product and service: kits & reagents, instruments, and services. Antibodies, isolation, purification, quantitation kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents make up the kits & reagents category. Circulating exosomal microRNAs (miRNAs) have emerged as promising biomarker candidates, necessitating a thorough examination of these exosomes. As a result, easy-to-use kits and reagents have been developed to exploit these entities in exosome research. Isolation and purification are also important processes in exosome research techniques, which contribute to their widespread use in the market.

Academic and research institutes, hospitals and clinical testing laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are the end users in the exosome research market. Because of their potential in illness detection and their developing role as intercellular messengers, there has been an increase in demand for exosome study in recent years. This has captivated the interest of academic researchers, leading to the academic and research institutes' end-user segment's market domination.

Competitive Landscape

The report comprises both qualitative and quantitative research on the global exosome research market, as well as an analysis of the major competitors' development plans. In addition, the research offers an in-depth analysis of the market's leading competitors, as well as information regarding their competitiveness. The report also identifies and analyses key business strategies employed by these major market participants, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study analyses, among other things, the global presence, rivals, service offerings, and standards of each organisation.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Exosome Research market include -

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

QIAGEN

System Biosciences, LLC

MiltenyiBiotec

NanoSomiX, Inc.

NorgenBiotek Corp.

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.

Lonza

Other prominent players

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Exosome Research market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 32.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Exosome Research market size was valued at around USD 132.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 716.4 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segment, Kits & reagents, instruments, and services are all subcategories of the exosome research market.

Academic and research institutions, hospitals, and clinical testing laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the end consumers in the market for exosome research as per applications segment.

North America maintained the largest market share for exosome research products in 2021, on the basis of region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Exosome Research industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Exosome Research Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Exosome Research Industry?

What segments does the Exosome Research Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Exosome Research Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America held the highest proportion of the exosome research products market in 2021. During the projected period, the North American market is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. Exosome market expansion in North America is being fueled by factors such as government support for life science research, a favorable regulatory environment, a growing focus on exosomes in research and diagnostics, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research.

Due to an increase in research and development efforts, increased government initiatives to improve health care, and a surge in key players' focus on developing or reinforcing their presence in the region, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a quick pace during the forecast period.

The global Exosome research market is segmented as follows:

By Product & Service Type

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Services

By Application

Cancer

Non-cancer

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



