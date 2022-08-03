Home Care Market Size 2022-27: Growth, Trends, Global Share, Analysis, Forecast and Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home care products are used for sanitizing and keeping homes more hygienic. They include a wide range of products such as air care, dishwashing, bleach, insecticides, laundry care, surface care and bathroom care that help control allergens and disinfect bacteria. At present, there has been an increasing demand for health care products across the globe due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent adoption of hygienic practices among the masses.

The latest research study “Home Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global home care market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download free sample brochure (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-care-market/requestsample

Global Home Care Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for home care products to maintain a disease-free environment in residential and commercial spaces. In addition, the escalating demand for organic home care products to reduce the risk of indoor air pollution represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the leading market players are introducing innovative product variants with attractive fragrances, inclusive prices, and high efficiency. This, coupled with the easy product availability on e-commerce platforms with attractive discounts is also propelling market growth. Furthermore, the increasing population and rising purchasing power of individuals in emerging economies are creating a favorable market outlook.

Global Home Care Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alicorp SAA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Company, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Kitchen Care

• Household Care

• Bathroom Care

• Laundry Care

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3o4bfZC

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore More Research Reports by IMARC Group:

8-Bit Microcontroller Market Report: https://bit.ly/3oRHLPm

Construction 4.0 Market Report: https://bit.ly/3oOD3ll

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vDKOOF

Premise Cable Market Report: https://bit.ly/3oPxRxk

Collaborative Robot Market Report: https://bit.ly/3zTrdMS

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market Report: https://bit.ly/3P4eU52

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Report: https://bit.ly/3zvYQTO

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.