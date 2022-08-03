Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Expected to Grow at 5.4% CAGR in the 2019-2026 Timeframe | [130-Pages] Exclusive by Research Dive

By 2026, the global biological wastewater treatment market is predicted to grow immensely, chiefly due to growing industrialization across the globe. Also, the different types of industries using this biological method to treat waste water is expected to make the industrial sub-segment of the market as the most dominant one. Market in the North America region is predicted to be the most profitable one by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newly published Research Dive report, the global biological wastewater treatment market accounted for $7.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a stable CAGR of 5.4% in the 2019-2026 timeframe. This comprehensive Research Dive report presents a brief outlook of the current framework of the biological wastewater treatment market including its priority features like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the forecast timeframe of 2019-2026. The report also contains all the crucial market figures to help new entrants understand the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The rising levels of industrialization across the globe is expected to be the primary growth driver of the biological wastewater treatment market in the forecast period. Along with this, initiatives undertaken by various governments for conservation of water is predicted to push the market growth in the forecast period.

Opportunities: Biological wastewater treatment is much more economical than other processes such as chemical treatment or mechanical wastewater treatment. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for this method in the past few years, which is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the analysis timeframe. Also, growing industrialization is predicted to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: However, according to market analysts, the costs associated with proper disposal of contaminated water might become a restraint in the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the biological wastewater treatment market across different segments such as process, end use, and region.

Process: Aerobic Process Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant

By process, the aerobic process sub-segment accounted for $3.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% by 2026. The growing demand for aerobic process from various industries like food and beverages, manufacturing industries, and other chemical industries, etc. for treating industrial wastewater as per the government regulations is expected to boost the sub-segment in the forecast period.

End Use: Industrial Sub-segment to have the Maximum Market Share

By end use, the industrial sub-segment of the biological wastewater treatment market accounted for $3.9 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% by 2026. Various types of industries such as chemicals, poultry, paper manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, etc. have started using biological wastewater treatment methods, which is expected to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

Region: Market in the North America Region to be the Most Profitable

By regional analysis, the biological wastewater treatment market in North America region accounted for $2.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% by 2026. The rising industrialization and the growth in number of industries employing biological wastewater treatment methods to treat the industrial waste is expected to be the primary growth driver of the market in the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players

Some prominent players in the biological wastewater treatment market are

3M

Pentair plc

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Veolia

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Xylem

SUEZ

For instance, in September 2021, Univar Solutions Inc., a global chemical and ingredients distributing company, announced a partnership with Novozymes, a global biotechnology company. This partnership is aimed at development of biological wastewater treatment solutions for industries in United States of America and Canada and is expected to help both the companies to increase their market share substantially in the coming years.

Finally, this comprehensive report also summarizes many crucial facets of the biological wastewater treatment market including product portfolio, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and SWOT analysis.

More about Biological Wastewater Treatment Market:

