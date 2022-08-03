Network Emulator Market 2022 – 2028 : Growing adoption for reducing downtime and strategic developments

Market Size – USD 130 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.7%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Network Emulator Market was valued at USD 130 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 234.4 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

It is a method for testing the performance of real applications over a virtual network. It uses mathematical models of traffic, channels and protocols are applied whereas the job of this solution is to assess performance, predict the impact of change, and assist in better technology decision-making. Network Emulator Market comprises of software that uses virtual network to represent the entire network digitally, various protocol layers, antennas, and devices that are connected.

Solutions considered in the Network Emulator Market assist in developing a centralized system by providing an environment in which decisions related to the designs can be easily changed and their impact evaluated. It is used to monitor the performance of applications such as VoIP, situational awareness, sensor data, and streaming video when the real system is developed. This can be integrated with legacy systems to test interoperability and be used for training of users on the next generation environments. It offers a cost-effective alternative to high cost physical test beds with limited scalability.

It is expected that the need to emulate complex deployments and create complex network conditions will drive the Network Emulator Market growth. To introduce sophisticated value-added services, these operators turn their network environments into next-generation networking alternatives. The rise in the amount of connected devices has created for these systems an unprecedented demand for bandwidth. In order to satisfy the growing bandwidth requirement for services and cost optimization for service delivery, operators are needed to convert their offerings for continuous optimization, enable capacity reallocation and up gradation.

Top Profiled in the Network Emulator Market Report:

• Keysight Technologies

• Apposite Technologies

• iTrinegy

• Polaris Networks

• PacketStorm

• Aukua

• Calnex

• SolarWinds

• InterWorking Labs



Market Segmentation:

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016–2026)

• SD-WAN

• Cloud

• Internet of Things

• Others

End User (Revenue, USD Million, 2016–2026)

• Telecommunication

• Banking

• Government

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Network Emulator Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Network Emulator industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Network Emulator Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Network Emulator Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

