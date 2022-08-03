Mulch Films Market is Anticipated to Touch USD 6,697.2 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

Rising demand for higher crop yield due to reducing arable and agricultural land are key factors driving mulch films market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mulch films market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6,697.2 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. The mulch films market is witnessing robust growth due to rising demand for higher crop yields worldwide. According to statistics released by the United Nations, the world population was 7.3 billion people in 2016 and is estimated to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. Rapidly increasing population growth and increasing purchasing power parity in developing economies is leading toward a shift in dietary habits comprising more protein intake, and this is another factor fueling global demand for food. Demand for food is expected to increase by 59% to 98% by 2050. Mulch films are widely employed to alter soil temperature, prevent moisture loss, hinder weed growth, and improve crop productivity.

Mulch films for greenhouses are used to shield plants from weather conditions such as rain and wind and to regulate internal temperatures and prevent considerable changes in temperature in greenhouses. The atmosphere inside greenhouses has high relative humidity. Use of mulch films is beneficial in the reduction of soil evaporation and improvement in the atmosphere around crops and plants.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the mulch films market. The disruption of worldwide supply chains created an oversupply situation for mulch film producers. Besides, the forced lockdown and movement restrictions had resulted in a shortage of workforce required to install mulch films in agricultural fields.

Some Key Findings in the Report

• Black mulch films is the most commonly used type of mulch films owing to benefits in preventing sunlight from scorching the soil, better weed control, and preventing evaporation of groundwater. Black polypropylene mulches are used in greenhouses as weed barriers.

• Metallic mulches are mostly used in orchards due to ability to prevent insects and some kinds of birds from damaging fruits and to improve sunlight reflection.

• High-density polyethylene is extensively used in the production of mulch films as it is lighter and sturdier compared to low-density polyethylene of the same thickness. It offers benefits such as easy process-ability, superior chemical resistance, improved durability, and elasticity.

• Europe accounted for a substantially large revenue share in the global market in 2020, owing to increasing adoption of various methods to improve crop yield. Agriculture sector accounted for 1.1% of the GDP of Europe in 2018, and besides, cropland and grassland collectively account for around 39.0% of the land cover in the region.

• In February 2020, Novamont announced that its product, MATER-BI bioplastic, used for production of soil-biodegradable mulch films, had received certification to comply with the AIAB Technical Means specification. The AIAB Technical Means specification intends to provide all farmers with products that are environmentally compatible and comply with ethical and technical sustainability requirements.

• Key market participants include The Dow Chemical Company, Novamont SPA, RKW Group, British Polythene Industries PLC, BASF SE, Armando Alvarez Group, Berry Global Inc., Ab Rani Plast Oy, AEP Industries Inc., and AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mulch films market on the basis of product type, raw material, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

• Non-biodegradable Mulch Films

o Clear Mulch Films

o Black Mulch Films

o Colored Mulch Films

o Others

• Biodegradable Mulch Films

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

• Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

• Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

• Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Grains & Oilseeds

• Flowers & Plants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

