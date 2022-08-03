Used Cooking Oil Market Global Report 2022 - Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends, Forecast and Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Used Cooking Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global used cooking oil market size reached US$ 5.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.46 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60% during 2022-2027.

Used cooking oil (UCO) refers to residual oils and fats produced from households, restaurants, hotels, and food processing units. This leftover cooking oil is primarily obtained from palm, sunflower, olive, corn, canola, soy oils, and animal fats. It is environment-friendly, cost-effective, and is used in bulk quantities for the mass production of industrial greases, paint remover, composts, animal feed, soaps, shampoo, and moisturizers. Besides this, UCO also finds extensive applications in the production of biodiesel and oleochemicals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Used Cooking Oil Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of bio-based fuels due to the growing consumer awareness regarding green energy and carbon emissions caused by conventional fuels. In addition, the increasing utilization of UCO in manufacturing animal feeds is contributing to market growth. Moreover, with significant developments in the processing and manufacturing technologies, the leading manufacturers are developing ingenious ozone-treated oil with high calorific worth and lower ignition points. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies, escalating product demand for biodiesel production, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are also creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Global Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABP Food Group, Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Limited., Grand Natural Inc., Greasecycle LLC, MBP Solutions Ltd., Oz Oils Pty Ltd, Valley Proteins Inc. and Veolia Environment S.A.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, source and application.

Breakup by Source:

• Household Sector

• Commercial Sector

Breakup by Application:

• Biodiesel

• Oleo Chemicals

• Animal feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

