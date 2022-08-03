Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for better data security and disaster recovery solutions and increasing need to improve workload performance are some key factors driving market

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of hybrid cloud technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for better data security and disaster recovery solutions and growing demand to improve workload performance are some key factors driving global hyper-converged infrastructure market revenue growth. Increase in incidents of crucial data loss with on-premises facilities, lack of protection and flexibility, and increased investment in outdated software and hardware is resulting in an increasing majority of businesses deploying infrastructure security solutions, including disaster recovery and data security solutions.

The report studies vital factors about the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market that are essential to be understood by existing and new market players. The report highlights the essential elements such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, advertising, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects that are related to the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. As high performance is required for workloads, including real-time data analytics, an organization’s hardware capabilities are important, and this is expected to drive growth of this segment going ahead.

Disaggregated HCI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. In hyper-converged infrastructure, disaggregated architecture is rapidly gaining popularity. CPUs and memory can be hosted in a single compute cabinet in disaggregated HCI hardware deployment; whereas, storage can be hosted in a distinct storage container/unit.

Side-by-side HCI deployment segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The HCI platform is placed alongside traditional heterogeneous equipment in an existing data center through side-by-side deployment. This approach allows companies to seamlessly transfer workloads to HCI over a short time and long period.

The report covers the following companies-

VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Dell EMC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., and StorMagic Ltd.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyper-converged infrastructure market on the basis of component, design, deployment, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated HCI

Disaggregated HCI

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Full Replacement HCI Deployment

Side-by-side HCI Deployment

Per-application HCI Deployment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Virtualizing Critical Applications

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure

Remote Office

Backup & Recovery

Data Center Consolidation

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Power

Others

The study segments the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user.

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this Hyper-Converged Infrastructure research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure report.

A comprehensive discussion of several market analysis strategies, such as SWOT analysis and five-point analysis, is delivered in the market study. In addition to that, the market study also contains an in-depth study on numerous growth strategies and plans to expand the business boundaries on both regional and global levels. It provides readers with a detailed study of all the development opportunities and market challenges associated with the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market. The risk analysis provided by the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market study helps market players to reduce or eliminate the chances of risks.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market post-pandemic.

Thank you for reading the research report.

