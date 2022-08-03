Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market Size is projected to reach $111.16 Bn by 2037, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 63.03 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Increase in healthcare expenditure ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metastatic cancer treatment market is projected to be worth USD 111.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The metastatic cancer treatment systems market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer. The disease significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.

The increasing incidence of metastatic cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Growing technological advancements and increased investments in imaging technologies are causative of the rapid growth of the metastatic cancer treatment market. Hologic, Inc., in November 2019, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 3DQuorum™ Imaging Technology, driven by Genius AI™. The technology works simultaneously with Hologic’s Clarity HD™ high-resolution imaging technology and helps radiologists reduce tomosynthesis image volume by 66.0%. The breast imaging system owing to such advancements would produce higher-resolution 3D images, better workflow, and an improved mammography experience for patents.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Key participants include Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Novartis AG, among others.

The global metastatic cancer treatment market size was valued at USD 63.03 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 111.16 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The metastatic cancer treatment systems market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in breast, lung, melanoma, prostate, and colorectal cancers. Factors such as increasing incidence of metastatic cancer, rising government initiatives to spread cancer awareness, increase in healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population drive the market growth.

The report studies the historical data of the Metastatic Cancer Treatment market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Key highlights of this research report:

In September 2020, Bayer signed a worldwide license contract with Systems Oncology, LLC, for ERSO™, used in the pre-clinical development phase for metastatic breast cancer (ER-positive).

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

Specialty clinics are equipped with the requisite radiotherapy instrument & devices and specialist staff to assist in disease diagnosis and adopting a suitable procedure for metastatic cancer treatment.

The metastatic cancer treatment market in the North American region held the largest market share in 2019, owing to the high adoption of advanced treatment technologies, a rising incidence of cancer, established healthcare infrastructure, and undertaking of various initiatives to create awareness about the disease.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Metastatic Cancer Treatment market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Metastatic Cancer Treatment report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The professional intelligence study on the Metastatic Cancer Treatment market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Metastatic Cancer Treatment market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Metastatic Cancer Treatment market?

What are the main issues facing the global Metastatic Cancer Treatment market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market Size Worth USD 111.16 Billion by 2027