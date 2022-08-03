Autonomous Bus Door System Market : Asia-Pacific Region To Grow at CAGR 48.9% During 2020 - 2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Autonomous Bus Door System Market by Bus Type, Door Type, Mechanism, Level of Automation, Propulsion Type, and Component: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,”the global autonomous bus door system market was valued at $3.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $77.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 43.8% from 2020 to 2027.

At present, the U.S. dominates the market, followed by Canada and Mexico in North America. However, Mexico is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, in 2019, China led the market in the Asia-Pacific region followed by India, South Korea, Japan,and rest of Asia-Pacific countries.

Factors such as improved safety coupled with the reduction in traffic congestion, rise in connected infrastructure, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles are driving the autonomous bus door module market growth. However, high manufacturing cost, and data management challenges are expected to impede the stated autonomous bus door system market growth.

With the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), transportation infrastructure across the globe is evolving quickly. Companies such as Cisco and IBM have created digital platforms, which can automate street and traffic lights, optimize trash pickup, and augment surveillance. For instance, installation of IoT sensors in the streets of Las Vegas has managed to control traffic congestion and solve environmental issues. Connected infrastructure includes car parking, toll booths, and smart-street and traffic lights.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6635

Thus, growth of connected infrastructure creates favorable conditions for adoption of autonomous bus, which, in turn, drives the growth of the bus door system market.

Smart cities are experiencing considerable growth across the globe. Emergence of disruptive technologies such as IoT and connected devices also lead to the development of smart transportation in smart cities. Advancement in IoT and cloud-based platforms has led to significant investment in smart cities. Several countries focus on transportation under smart cities initiative. For instance, Chinese government is working on programs for an autonomous driving revolution. Around 300 Chinese cities, which include Xinjiang and Nanjing, have introduced smart-city projects out of which 93 of the smart city projects are focused on transportation. These can potentially use the connected infrastructure to focus on building autonomous cars, self-driving buses and shared-driving models on the road. Furthermore, in September 2017, Baidu, a China-based technology company announced a $1.52 billion autonomous-driving initiative, which is called “Apollo Fund.” This initiative is projected to invest in 100 autonomous driving projects till 2021. Further, global spending on smart city initiatives is expected to surpass $100 billion. Thus, development of smart cities holds a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the global autonomous bus door system market.

For Purchase Enquiry – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6635

Key Findings Of The Study –

By mechanism, the electric segment generated the highest revenue in2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period while considering the autonomous bus door system market growth.

By door type, the sliding plug door dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2019.

Latin America leads the market in the LAMEA region.

Request for Customization Research – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6635

The key players profiled in the autonomous bus door system market share include Bode Sud S.p.A., Vapor Bus International, Circle Bus Door Systems Co., Ltd., KBT GmbH, Masats LLC, PSV Transport Systems Ltd., Shavo Norgren (India) Pvt. Ltd., Transport Door Solutions Ltd., Ventura Systems CV, and Schaltbau Holding AG.

Read More Reports -

EV Charging Cable Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-charging-cable-market-to-reach-3-45-billion-globally-by-2031-at-18-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301567549.html

Automotive Air Filters Market - https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-air-filter-market-to-reach-7-8-billion-globally-by-2030-at-5-4-cagr-allied-market-research-819137528.html

Automotive Solenoid Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-solenoid-market-to-reach-7-64-billion-by-2031-at-5-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301576849.html

About us –

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.