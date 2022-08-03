In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) refers to an onboard entertainment solution offered byairlines. It can be accessed through numerous portable devices, such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, seat electronic units, wires and cables, embedded seatback units, ethernet switches, and control units. It offers personalized wireless and seat-centric entertainment to passengers. Besides this, IFEC helps enhance the overall travel experience, comfort, and safety of the passenger.

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Trends:

Significant growth in the tourism and aviation industries, along with the rising adoption of wireless entertainment solutions, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the shifting consumer preference for luxury air travel with top-notch in-flight facilities is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the integration of virtual reality (VR) with consumer electronics to improve onboard entertainment experience is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and rising investments by leading airline companies in cabin interior and aviation products are propelling the market growth.

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Limited (Advent International), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation), Thales Group, The Boeing Company and Viasat Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, aircraft type, component type, class, technology and end user.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Business Jets

Others

Breakup by Component Type:

Content

Hardware

Connectivity

Breakup by Class:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Breakup by Technology:

Air-to-Ground Technology

Satellite Technology

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America: United States, Canada

Asia Pacific:China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Other

Middle East and Africa

