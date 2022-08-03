Outdoor Power Equipment Market to Surpass USD 30.70 Billion in 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 23.31 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – Increasing research & development activities

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global outdoor power equipment market size is expected to reach USD 30.70 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as high demand for battery-powered outdoor power equipment in a variety of commercial applications and increasing utilization of power tools for household activities are expected to drive market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Increasing consumer spending on durable goods, landscaping service, and recreational activities such as golf is also expected to boost adoption of advanced power equipment for outdoor purposes.

Rising demand for cordless power tools with extended battery life is expected to positively impact sales of outdoor power equipment globally. Lithium-ion batteries are widely utilized for battery-powered outdoor power equipment as these are lightweight, offer higher energy density, and enhanced efficiency. Stringent norms revolving around evaporative emissions imposed by regulatory bodies is driving demand for electric-powered outdoor power equipment over fuel-powered ones. Rising gas prices and ban on gas equipment implemented by hospitals, government municipalities, homeowner associations, and universities are projected to fuel demand for electric-powered tools.

Manufacturers are conducting research & development activities in order to enhance tool strength and improve life span of equipment. These companies are increasingly investing in technological advancement of traditional outdoor power equipment to cater to rising consumer demand for effective outdoor power equipment around the world.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4689

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• In March 2019, Husqvarna, which is a leading manufacturer of robotic mowers, launched Husqvarna Automower 435X AWD, an AI-enabled robotic mower. It is a game changing robotic mower for homeowners with connected homes and challenging lawns. In addition, the product can climb steep slopes as it is designed to manage rough terrain and slopes with an incline of up to 70%, and works with Alexa, Amazon, and Google Home, while providing an open Application Programming Interface (API) for smart home integration.

• Lawn mowers segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to increasing consumer spending on landscaping services and recreation of outdoor spaces. Lawn mowers are widely used for trimming, chopping, or mowing grass patches, fields, lawns, and gardens to ensure that grass is well-groomed, while growing at an appropriate and even height.

• Electric-powered segment is expected to account for significantly steady revenue share over the forecast period. Rising prices of gas and development of technologically advanced batteries would lead to high demand for electric-powered outdoor power equipment.

• Residential segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share in the global outdoor power equipment market. This is attributed to rising awareness among consumers regarding various benefits of battery-powered outdoor power equipment, compared to gas-powered tools.

• Outdoor power equipment market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Manufacturers such as Deere & Company, DELTA SYSTEMS, The Toro Company, Ariens Company, MTD Products, and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., are investing in research & development activities to introduce technologically advanced outdoor power equipment and further offer a wide range of electric, as well as robotic equipment for commercial and residential markets.

• Major companies profiled in the market report include Husqvarna, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., The Toro Company, Stihl Group, MTD Products, Ariens Company, Yamabiko Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Techtronic Industries (TTI).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4689

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global outdoor power equipment market based on equipment type, power source, application, and region:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Trimmers & Edgers

• Lawn Mowers

• Blowers

• Saws

• Tillers & Cultivators

• Snow Throwers

• Others

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Electric-powered

• Fuel-powered

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Residential

• Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4689

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.