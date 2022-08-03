Cheese Ingredients Market is Expected to Reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers. Cheddar cheese of natural cheese type is a preferred choice of consumers due to the benefits that it offers to the heart functioning, sleep patterns, bone health, etc. Other health benefits of cheese like prevention of osteoporosis, prevention of common cancer, improving dental health, healthy weight gain, an excellent source of proteins, vitamins and fats, and improving thyroid health, among others make it a preferable and healthy choice. The shelf life of cheese and higher nutritional value than milk makes it a popular dietary content. Limited supply of calf rennet has resulted the genetic engineering of microbial chymosin by cloning calf prochymosin genes into bacteria. Bioengineered chymosin may be involved in the production of upto 70% of cheese products.

Cheese is produced mainly from cow milk, although goat milk, sheep milk, camel milk, etc. are also used. As of 2012, each person consumed about 34 pounds of cheese every year. US cheese production reached 13 billion pounds in the year 2018. North American and European countries hold a significant share in the cheese ingredients market.

Regulations regarding usage levels of certain ingredients in cheese can hamper market growth. Certain regions have strict regulations imposed on the use of particular ingredients in cheese production. This can prove to be a threat to the market. Also, rising inclination towards vegan products can hamper the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Cultures segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. There are two basic categories of cultures, Mesophilic and Thermophilic. Mesophilic cultures require low heat and are non-operational at higher temperatures while thermophilic cultures need high heat and will not work correctly until those temperatures are reached.

• Technological advancements in the dairy industry like chemical-free separation, ice pigging, etc. are proving to be growth drivers for cheese ingredients market. When ice is used for pigging instead of water, it results in less wastage and higher product recovery.

• Waste retrieval by activities like utilizing 100% milk is a focus of key market players. Arla Food ingredients use a milk-protein based powder for this purpose, which ensures no production of by-product or waste. Hilmar Cheese is another company that is making efforts to obtain 100% of milk-derived water and redirect it for use in irrigation and landscaping

• The natural cheese segment is a rapidly growing segment with a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period; owing to rising health awareness among the people in western countries

• Genetically advanced bacteria and microorganisms, as well as genomics and proteomics, are increasingly leading to improved fermentation, and these advances are being widely accepted in the cheese ingredients market

• With an increased demand for cheese, especially in countries of North America, the cheese production protocol is changing and manufacturing time is reduced, necessitating consistency in starter activity.

• Enzymes ingredient is expected to reach a share of USD 14.45 Billion in the year 2026

• The emphasis of dairy products manufacturers on microfiltration and sustainability is another significant step positively impacting the cheese ingredients market.

• Key market players in the industry are adopting higher technologies in production, leading to improved efficiency and capacity. For instance, CSK Food Enrichment company, based in the Netherlands, is making use of state-of-the-art technology for the production of starter cultures. Starter cultures are natural bacteria that are crucial in the formation of cheese.

• The global Cheese Ingredients market is fragmented with major players like Fonterra Co-operative Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alpura, CSK Food Enrichment, and Arla Foods among others, collectively constituting a competitive market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cheese Ingredients market on the basis of cheese type, ingredient and region:

Cheese Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Natural

o Cheddar

o Parmesan

o Mozzarella

o Gouda

o Others

 Swiss

 Blue

 Romano

 Brie

 Ricotta

 Feta

 Cottage

• Processed

o Restricted-melt

o Standard-melt

o Quick-melt

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Milk

o Fresh milk

o Milk powder

o Milk cream

• Cultures

• Enzymes

o Rennet

o Lipase

• Additives

o Cheese salts

o Food colors

o Others

 Acetic acid

 Emulsifiers

 Molds

 Herbs & spices

 Preservatives

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

