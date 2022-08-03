Submit Release
Global Pet Training Services Market to Hit $6.84 Billion by 2031: AMR

Rise in nuclear families due to rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income coupled with rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of owning companion pets have boosted the growth of the global pet training services market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. As people were forced to stay in their homes for a longer period due to lockdown restrictions encouraged people to adopt pets for companionship. This increased the demand for pet training services.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pet training services market generated $3.83billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $6.84billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2021­–2030
Base Year 2020
Market Size in 2021 $3.83billion
Market Size in 2031 $6.84billion
CAGR 6.0%
No. of Pages in Report 300
Segments covered Pet Type, Purpose, Branch, Training Method, and Region.
Drivers Rise in nuclear families due to rapid urbanization
Increase in disposable income coupled with rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of owning companion pets
Opportunities Availability of various videos regarding pet training methods free of cost
Restrains Increase in awareness and adoption of electronic pet training products among pet owners

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in aspike in pet adoption across the globe. As people were forced to stay in their homes for a longer period due to lockdown restrictions, many were encouraged to adopt pets for companionship. This increased the demand for pet training services.
  • During the prolonged period of lockdown, the mental health of people across the globe took a major toll, and adoption of pets for companionship helped boost their social and mental well-being.


The report segments the global pet training services marketon the basis of pet type, purpose, branch, training method, and region.

Based on pet type, the report is divided into dogs, cats, horses, and others. The dogs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. However, the cats segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of purpose, the report is classified into standard, specific, and service. The standard segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the specific segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on branch, the report segments the market into single and multiple. The single segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. However, the multiple segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global pet training services market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of training method, the offline segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected expected to continue its leading position from 2022 to 2031. On the contrary, the virtual segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The global pet training services marketis analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The global pet training services marketincludes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Best friends, Big Valley Dog training, Beyond The Dog, Camp Bow Wow, Brunell Pet Services, Every Dog Behavior, and Training, Dog Gone Fun, Highland Canine Training, LLC., Family Dog Training Centre, K9 GTA, Licks and Loves, Papp's Dog Training Services, Noble Beast Dog Training, W.A.G.S 4 Kids, USA Dog Behavior, K9 Bond, Canine Solution International (K9SI), Delta One Canines, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., and Viking - Dog Training. These market players have adopted several strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to maintain foothold in the industry.

Primary Logo

