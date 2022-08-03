E.coli Testing Market to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2030, Predicts Growth Plus Reports

E.coli Testing Market by Testing Method (Environmental Testing Method, and Clinical Testing Method) End Users (Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants, Government Agencies, Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others)- Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global E.coli Testing Market is expected to clock US$ ~3.01 billion by 2030 from valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030 owing to increasing funding for research activities and growth in the past few years.



Market Driver

The growing demand for microbial water quality analysis is the primary driver of growth in the escherichia coli (e.coli) testing market. Water-borne diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations. Children are the most vulnerable group when it comes to waterborne diseases. Water-borne microbes kill many children in developing and underdeveloped countries. e.coli testing aids in the detection of harmful organisms, elements, and compounds in water. The increasing discharge of wastes from municipal sewers is one of the world's most serious water quality issues. Sewage contains human feces and other pathogens, and water contaminated with such effluents may contain microbes that are harmful to human health; therefore, microbiological testing of this contaminated water is required, leading to an increase in demand in the e.coli testing market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/e.coli-testing-market/7713

Excerpts from ‘By Testing Method Segmentation’

Based on the testing method, the e.coli testing market has been segmented into:

Environmental Testing Method

Clinical Testing

The environmental testing method is sub-segmented into multiple tube fermentation, membrane filtration and enzyme substrate method whereas clinical testing method is also sub-segmented into polymerase chain reaction, enzyme immunoassays and others. The enzyme immunoassays (EIA) kits dominates the global e.coli testing market during forecast period. However, the enzyme substrate testing method holds the fastest growth. Hydrolyzable fluorogenic substrates are used in enzyme substrate tests to detect enzymes produced by total Escherichia coli (E. coli). Most E. coli strains produce the enzyme -glucuronidase, which cleaves a fluorogenic substrate in the medium to release fluorogenic, and the presence of fluorogenic indicates the presence of E. coli. Enzyme substrate methods are simple to implement and do not necessitate sophisticated laboratory equipment or skilled personnel. The presence or absence (P/A) tests are also used in the enzyme-substrate method. P/A tests are qualitative tests that produce colored substrate indicating the presence of e.coli in the water sample. These P/A tests are simple to perform, requiring only a small or medium-sized incubator to store test bottles. The P/A tests have been modified based on the same principle to provide a quantitative most probable number (MPN) count of e.coli in the water sample. As a result, rising government support and the development of drug-resistant Escherichia coli (e.coli) are major driving factors for the global Escherichia coli testing market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global e.coli testing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America dominates the e.coli testing market due to increased government funding for regional healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, advancements in E. coli diagnostic procedures have propelled the market in North America.

Increased investments by many foreign diagnostic instrument companies have fueled the e.coli diagnostic testing market growth in Asia Pacific. Asia's fastest growing markets for e.coli diagnostic testing are expected to be India, China, and the Indian subcontinent. A key driver for the global e. coli diagnostic testing market is the advanced application of bacterial testing instruments. Additionally, increased government funding and rapid technological advancement have fueled the growth of this market. The global e.coli testing market is seeing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions of diagnostic consumables manufacturing companies, as well as rapid product launches.

To read more about the latest highlights related to E.coli Testing, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the global E.coli Testing market

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global e.coli testing market include:

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

Becton

Dickinson and Company

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc

CPI International, Inc

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

BioMerieux Inc

Alere Inc

NanoLogix, Inc

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 1.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 3.01 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 7.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Testing Method, End Users Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Request for customization of this research report at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/e.coli-testing-market/7713

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter