Antivirus Software Market Worth US$ 3385.9 million by 2027 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

The global Antivirus Software market was valued at US$ 3580.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3385.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of -0.8% during 2021-2027.



Antivirus Software Market Segmentation: -

Segment by Type:

PC

Phone & PAD

Segment by Application:

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Antivirus Software Market: -

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Tencent

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

