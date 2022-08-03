Small Satellite Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the small satellite market size is expected to grow to $8.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.8%. According to the small satellite market overview, increasing space exploration missions are significantly driving the growth of the market.

The small satellite market consists of the sale of small satellites by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to satellites that weigh less than 1,000 kg (2,204 pounds). Miniaturization of electrical hardware and the conversion of numerous hardware logics into software logics allow for mass and size reductions. Small satellites are created by small, highly engaged teams who work on them from conception to launch and operation. Small satellites' weight is reduced even further by using lighter materials in mechanical systems and designing subsystems without redundancy.

Global Small Satellite Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the small satellite market outlook. Major companies operating in the small satellite market are focused on bringing advancements in technologies that offer opportunities to strengthen their position. For instance, in July 2020, Airbus, a European multinational aerospace corporation, created the Prometheus 1 next-generation software-defined radio payload with innovative technology to provide a tremendous capability to clients. Prometheus 1 is a software-defined radio with a 400 MHz UHF antenna that can be reconfigured while in space using disruptive technology. It will be able to assess radio spectrum utilization around the planet from space, detect Faraday-1 satellite radar monitoring, and identify and locate search and rescue beacons. Because it possesses features that are superior, disruptive technology washes away the systems or behaviors that it replaces.

Global Small Satellite Market Segments

The global small satellite market is segmented:

By Type: Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, Pico-Satellites, Femtosatellites

By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Middle Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

By Component: Structures, Payload, Electric Power System, Solar Panel and Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, Other Components

By Application: Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Satellite Communication, Science and Exploration, Mapping and Navigation, Space Observation, Others

By End-User: Commercial, Academic, Government And Military, Others

By Geography: The global small satellite market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides small satellite market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global small satellite market, small satellite global market share, small satellite global market segments and geographies, small satellite global market players, small satellite global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The small satellite market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sierra Nevada Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, L3 Harris Technologies, The Aerospace Corporation, Planet Labs, GomSpace, Boeing, Space Exploration Technologies, Blue Canyon Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., ST Engineering, Orbital ATK, Inc., Ball Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., QinetiQ, ISIS-Innovative Solutions In Space B.V., Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., and Spire Global.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

