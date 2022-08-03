Low-Code Development Platform Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 29% Through 2026

Low-Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Low-Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the low-code development platform market size is expected to grow to $68.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.6%. According to the low-code development platform industry analysis, the increasing demand for applications for business organizations is expected to propel the growth of the market over the coming years.

The low-code development platform (LCDP) market consists of sales of low-code development platforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a software development approach that uses a graphical user interface with simple features and logic. These platforms have enabled users to operate apps fluently and easily. It offers low or no coding techniques, which ultimately reduces the time and cost for the development of the platform, which, in turn, is useful to the business processes.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the low-code development platform market outlook. Integration of AI provides an opportunity to use a low-code development platform in various applications such as solving complex functions, detecting content using keywords or colors, and inserting information in templates. Artificial intelligence is used to engineer a low-code development platform to integrate legacy systems by eliminating technical complexity. For instance, in May 2021, Zoho Corporation, an Indian web-based business tools company, launched Qntrl, which provides workflow solutions targeted at closing the growing gap in process management for contemporary, complicated processes that necessitate close collaboration among various stakeholders. It uses the technology of low code or no code to fulfill these tasks along with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Segments

The global low-code development platform market is segmented:

By Component: Platform, Services

By Application: Web-Based, Mobile-Based, Desktop and Server-Based

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing

By Geography: The global low-code development platform market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Low-Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides low-code development platform market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global low-code development platform market, low-code development platform market share, low-code development platform market segments and geographies, low-code development platform market players, low-code development platform market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The low-code development platform market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Low-Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AgilePoint, Appian Corporation, Caspio Inc, Fujitsu RunMyProcess, LANSA, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., MatsSoft Limited, Mendix Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Netcall, Oracle Corporation, Outsystems Inc, Pegasystems Inc, QuickBase Inc, ServiceNow Inc, WaveMaker, Zoho, Alphabet Inc, Google Inc, and TrackVia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

