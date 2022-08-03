Strategies For Global Citric Acid Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Citric Acid Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Citric Acid Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Citric Acid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the citric acid market size is expected to grow to $4.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The increasing need for food safety is expected to drive the citric acid industry growth.

Want to learn more on the citric acid market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6608&type=smp

The citric acid market consists of sales of citric acid by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the weak organic acid that occurs in natural products such as citrus fruits such as limes, oranges, and lemons. It is produced commercially by the fermentation procedure, and it seems like a white, odorless, and crystalline powder at room temperature. Citric acid, due to its sour taste and acidic nature, is commonly used as a preservative and flavoring agent. It also has various benefits for skin tone and kills bacteria and viruses.

Global Citric Acid Market Trends

According to the citric acid market analysis, the increasing demand for low-calorie RTD beverages is shaping the market. Citric acid market trends include RTD beverages which have a low calorie count that provides improved heart health, better immunity, and boosts energy. For example, in July 2021, Molson Coors, a US-based beverage company, launched Vizzy, a new watermelon hard seltzer drink. This drink is filled with antioxidant vitamin C and is made of watermelon juice and acerola super fruit that comes in four flavors: blueberry, kiwi, passionfruit, and mango mixed with watermelon. Each of the drinks contains 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar.

Global Citric Acid Market Segments

The global citric acid market is segmented:

By Form: Liquid, Anhydrous

By Key Function: Acidulant, Preservative, Antioxidant, Sequestrant

By Application: Food And Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global citric acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global citric acid market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/citric-acid-global-market-report

Citric Acid Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides citric acid market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global citric acid market, citric acid market share, citric acid market segments and geographies, citric acid market players, citric acid market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The citric acid market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Citric Acid Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Cofco Biochemical, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd, Tate And Lyle PLC, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd., Yixing Biochemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Company Ltd and Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co.Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Propionic acid, Fumaric acid, Lactic acid, Formic Acid), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pets), By Compound (Blended, Single) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-acidifiers-global-market-report

Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Starches, Vegetable Oils And Fats, Natural Sweeteners, Enzymes And Antioxidants, Natural Flavorings And Colours, Functional Ingredients, Other Product Types), By Function (Sweeteners, Emulsifier, Flavors And Color Additives, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Nutrients, Stabilizers, Thickeners, Binders, And Texturizers, pH Control Agents And Acidulants, Other Functions), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-ingredients-global-market-report

Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Synthetic, Natural), By Function (Anti-Microbial, Anti-Oxidant, Chelating Agents, Enzyme Attackers), By Application (Beverages, Oils And Fats, Bakery, Dairy And Frozen Products, Snacks, Meat, Poultry, Confectionery, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-preservatives-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC