Prebiotics Ingredients Market To See Record Break Revenue $14,313.3 Million By 2031 | AMR

Prebiotics Ingredients

Prebiotics Ingredients Market by Ingredient, Application, and Source : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global prebiotics ingredients market generated $7.19 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.31 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics, multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients, and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages drive the growth of the global prebiotics ingredients market. On the other hand, use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system of animals present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global prebiotics ingredients market. As people became more health conscious than before, the demand for prebiotics ingredients in dietary supplements and food & beverages increased to a huge extent.

On the other hand, the pandemic disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to the difficulty in supply of raw materials. This, in turn, affected the production of prebiotics ingredients in full capacity.

Also, there was a limited workforce in the manufacturing hubs in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global prebiotics ingredients market based on product type, application, feedstock, and region.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dietary supplements segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on source, the cereals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the roots segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. Moreover, this region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global prebiotics ingredients market analyzed in the research include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

